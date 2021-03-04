What you need to know
- Nubia launches the RedMagic 6 Series Tencent edition in China.
- They come with the first 165Hz displays to be featured on a smartphone as well as a 500Hz touch sampling rate.
- The Tencent edition phones are exclusive to China, but Nubia is planning a global launch on March 16th.
Nubia has done it again. After launching the RedMagic 5G with the first 144Hz refresh rate display on a smartphone, Nubia decided to step things up again with the new Tencent edition RedMagic 6 Series smartphones. Developed alongside Tencent Games, the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro both feature jaw-dropping 165Hz displays, along with an impressive 500Hz touch sampling rate for instant interactions when gaming.
As a true 2021 flagship, the RedMagic smartphones come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which will no doubt power many of the best phones for gamers launching this year. The standard RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro will come with 128GB of onboard storage, with 8GB and 12GB of RAM, respectively. With RedMagic OS 4.0 based on Android 11, the phones can boost their virtual memory to essentially make 12GB feel like 18GB, giving you more room to game and multitask.
Thanks to Nubia's Touch Choreographer technology, the 6.8" FHD+ AMOLED displays can switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 165Hz depending on the content being displayed.
Keeping the lights on is a 5050mAh battery with a 66W charging speed on the standard RedMagic 6, while the Pro variant comes with a 4500mAh battery. It seems strange to give the Pro model a smaller battery, but considering it nearly doubles the charging speed to 120W, battery life might not be much of an issue. Nubia claims the RedMagic Pro 6 can be fully charged in just 17 minutes.
The RedMagic 6 Series also uses some impressive cooling with its new ICE 6.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System and built-in centrifugal fan. The system consists of a copper foil, a vapor chamber, and it takes advantage of the optimally designed chassis for heat dissipation.
The rear features a triple camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. It's likely the RedMagic 6 Series won't necessarily be known for its photo chops since the focus seems to lie in other departments with this gaming-centric phone, but it's still a decent setup. Of course, if you want good images from a gaming phone, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is a great option with its 108MP main sensor.
The Nubia RedMagic 6 Series will be available on March 11th in China, with a global launch set for March 16th.
