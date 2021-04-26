Finnish smartphone brand HMD Global recently launched two affordable new X series phones with 5G connectivity and quad rear cameras. According to a new report from NokiaPowerUser, the company is working on another new X series phone to replace last year's Nokia 8.3 5G and give the best Android phones in the mid-range segment a run for their money.

Per the publication, the upcoming device is likely to be marketed as the Nokia X50 and is going to come equipped with a penta-camera setup featuring a 108MP primary sensor. The high-resolution main sensor will apparently be joined by ultra-wide, macro, telephoto, and depth sensors with Zeiss optics and OZO Audio tech.

The rest of the phone's rumored specs are quite impressive as well. It is tipped to include a 6.5-inch "PureDisplay V4" with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 775 chipset, which is yet to be officially announced. Keeping the lights on is said to be a large 6,000mAh battery. On the software side of things, the Nokia X50 is likely to ship with Android 11 out of the box.

The Nokia X50 is likely to be unveiled sometime in the third quarter of year. Unfortunately, there's still no word on when a proper Nokia-branded flagship phone will be announced. HMD Global's last flagship phone was the Nokia 9 PureView, which was released in early 2019.