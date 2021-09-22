HMD Global has quietly expanded its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the Nokia G50. The new G50 is the company's first G series phone to feature 5G connectivity. While it doesn't have the specs to challenge the best budget Android phones, it does appear to be more impressive than the Nokia G20.

The Nokia G50 sports a large 6.82-inch screen with HD+ resolution and a V-shaped notch for the 8MP selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 chipset, which has been coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. A variant of the phone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage will also be available soon.

The budget Android phone has a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mah battery with support for 18W fast charging. HMD Global claims the G50 can easily last up to two days between charges.

Other key highlights of the device include a dedicated Google Assistant button, NFC support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It comes with Android 11 out of the box and is guaranteed to receive two years of OS upgrades. Like the best Nokia phones, the G50 will also receive three years of monthly security updates.

The phone is now available to purchase in the UK in Ocean Blue and Midnight Sun color options for £200.