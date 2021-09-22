What you need to know
- Nokia has announced an affordable new 5G phone.
- The Nokia G50 features a 6.82-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.
- It is now on sale in the UK for £200.
HMD Global has quietly expanded its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the Nokia G50. The new G50 is the company's first G series phone to feature 5G connectivity. While it doesn't have the specs to challenge the best budget Android phones, it does appear to be more impressive than the Nokia G20.
The Nokia G50 sports a large 6.82-inch screen with HD+ resolution and a V-shaped notch for the 8MP selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 chipset, which has been coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. A variant of the phone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage will also be available soon.
The budget Android phone has a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mah battery with support for 18W fast charging. HMD Global claims the G50 can easily last up to two days between charges.
Other key highlights of the device include a dedicated Google Assistant button, NFC support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It comes with Android 11 out of the box and is guaranteed to receive two years of OS upgrades. Like the best Nokia phones, the G50 will also receive three years of monthly security updates.
The phone is now available to purchase in the UK in Ocean Blue and Midnight Sun color options for £200.
Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D
Google 3D Animals are one of Google's best-kept secrets. Did you know that if you search for certain animals on a mobile device, you can opt to view the creature in full 3D animation and even in augmented reality (AR)? You totally can! It's super cool, and we'll show you how.
Automate your home with a smart Wi-Fi plug in six easy ways
Smart Wi-Fi plugs have a number of useful purposes throughout your home, including enabling you to operate devices remotely or with voice commands. Here are six unique ways you can use your smart Wi-Fi plugs that you might not know about.
Tello Mobile review: Save money with this great wireless provider
Trying to save money on your monthly phone bill? Tello Mobile claims to offer "unbeatable" prices in the industry. Here's our full review!
These Nokia phones deliver clean software, excellent value for your money
Right now, Nokia makes some of the best budget and mid-range phones in the market today. That's down to a combination of great hardware and collaboration with Google that allows HMD to offer Android One on all of its devices.