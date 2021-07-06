What you need to know
- A Nokia Product Manager has revealed that the company is planning to launch a new 5G flagship "by November 11."
- Nokia 9 PureView was the last true flagship released by HMD Global.
- There's no word on the key tech specs or design of the upcoming flagship.
The long-awaited successor to HMD Global's Nokia 9 PureView may finally arrive later this year. As per a report from ITHome, a Nokia Product Manager for China has confirmed that a new flagship 5G phone will debut in the country by November 11 (via GizChina).
While the manager hasn't revealed anything else about the upcoming flagship, you can expect it to feature impressive camera hardware with ZEISS optics to take on the best Android phones from Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.
Unlike its rivals, HMD Global hasn't launched a true flagship phone since 2019. The Nokia 8.3 5G, which was released last year, is currently the company's "flagship" offering. Even the Nokia 9 PureView wasn't a proper high-end flagship.
Although it did offer a "unique" penta-lens camera setup, the phone was powered by an outdated Snapdragon 845 chipset and packed a small-ish 3,320mAh battery. Instead of the flagship segment, the Finnish company has mainly focused on the budget and mid-range segments since it began its journey as "the new home of Nokia phones" in late 2016.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the next Nokia flagship would be called the X60 Pro 5G and run Huawei's HarmonyOS. The reports had also claimed that the phone would feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 200MP primary sensor with ZEISS optics. However, Huawei soon dismissed the reports as false.
