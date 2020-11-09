What you need to know
- HMD Global today announced the Nokia 8 V 5G UW.
- It's an mmWave version of the Nokia 8.5 5G which launched in the U.S. in October.
- You'll be able to buy this phone from November 12 for $699 when it launches.
Nokiia today announced the launch of the Nokia 8 V 5G UW, its first affordable flagship for Verizon. Based off the Nokia 8.3 5G, the phone follows a similar template as many affordable flagships we've seen all year like the Pixel 5 and the LG Velvet. It's got a nice big 6.81-inch FHD+ screen, a powerful Snapdragon 765G SOC, and a quad-camera system for taking quick photos.
Software-wise, it's part of the Android One program, which means you'll be getting an experience that's very close to Pixel phones with 24 months of support. Sadly it ships with Android 10, but an Android 11 update is expected shortly.
Commenting on the launch, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President North America, HMD Global, said:
We've been committed to delivering a Nokia phones-grade 5G experience on Verizon's Ultra Wideband network before the end of 2020. Today, we make good on that promise. The Nokia 8 V 5G UW is our first affordable flagship carrier device on AndroidTM in the U.S., and it's built on Verizon's state-of-the-art 5G Ultra Wideband network. We're four years into our Nokia phones journey as HMD Global and this is a milestone we'll all remember.
Brian Higgins, SVP - Device and Consumer Product, Verizon, added:
Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network is transformational as far as how consumers connect, and we're thrilled to work with HMD Global to make that incredible shift even more accessible. The Nokia 8 V 5G UW lets customers watch and share content quickly, and with Verizon's 5G built right, they'll clearly experience the difference when connected to 5G Ultra Wideband.
The Nokia 8 V 5G UW will go on sale for $699 on November 12. It'll also ship in a Meteor Gray colorway that's distinct from the Polar Night HMD Global is selling elsewhere.
HMD Global makes excellent smartphones, but the company has struggled to make waves in the high-end market. It's tried with the Nokia 8 Sirocco, and again with the Nokia 9 Pureview, but none have really caught on. The Nokia 8.3 isn't going to be that phone that grabs eyeballs in the same way the Lumia 1020 did back in its day, but it's moving HMD Global and the Nokia brand away from being a strictly "cheap" brand, and that's worth something.
Nokia 8.3 5G
The Nokia 8.3 5G pairs 5G and stock Android with the company's slick hardware design. The device has a lot of promise with its quad-camera setup, slick Pixelworks screen, and Snapdragon 765 but the $699 price may cause some to bulk when rivals like the Nord are compared.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
