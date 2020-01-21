What you need to know
- HMD Global has opened pre-sales for the Nokia 2.3 in the U.S. on Best Buy.
- The new handset will set you back $129.
- It ships in only two colors, ditching HMD's Cyan Green for just Sand and Charcoal shades.
HMD Global is bringing its visually arresting new budget phone, the Nokia 2.3, over to the U.S. It's starting pre-sales this week at Best Buy, with Amazon coming next week.
For $129, HMD Global is handing you a 6.2-inch HD+ display, a waterdrop notch, and a tall 19.9 display ratio. There are your table stakes dual-camera setup with a 12MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. The firm is also throwing in Recommended Shot, a feature that captures images before and after the shutter button is engaged and recommends the best one. It's a lot like the Google Pixel's Top Shot.
Other notable additions include a dedicated Google Assistant button, face unlock with the 5MP selfie camera, and a massive 4,000 mAh battery.
Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said:
Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier. On top, it offers industry leading AI for this segment, large screen and our signature promise of two-day battery life – making it the ideal pick for those who rely on their smartphone as their primary screen."
The Nokia 2.3 sadly won't ship with Android 10 out of the box. Nokia says it's an Android 10-ready phone and it's also in the Android One program, so you probably won't have long to wait.
Another pretty Nokia
Nokia 2.3
Cheap, cheerful, comely
HMD Global continues producing visually arresting handsets, and the Nokia 2.3 is no exception. An all-day battery life and Android One are just cherry toppers.
