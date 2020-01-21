HMD Global is bringing its visually arresting new budget phone, the Nokia 2.3, over to the U.S. It's starting pre-sales this week at Best Buy, with Amazon coming next week.

For $129, HMD Global is handing you a 6.2-inch HD+ display, a waterdrop notch, and a tall 19.9 display ratio. There are your table stakes dual-camera setup with a 12MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. The firm is also throwing in Recommended Shot, a feature that captures images before and after the shutter button is engaged and recommends the best one. It's a lot like the Google Pixel's Top Shot.

Other notable additions include a dedicated Google Assistant button, face unlock with the 5MP selfie camera, and a massive 4,000 mAh battery.