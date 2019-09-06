AC Podcast host emeritus Phil Nickinson joins Daniel Bader and Are Wagoner to chat about the wide swath of products announced this week. There are new sound bars from both Roku and Amazon, new Fire TV models from Amazon, and a smart speaker from Sonos. Lenovo is getting in on the new release action as well with tablets that double as Google Assistant displays.
In the phone realm, Android 10 is rolling out to Pixels and Samsung's Galaxy Fold is coming out for real this time.
Show Notes and Links:
- Roku announces an all-in-one sound bar and optional subwoofer
- Amazon unveils the Fire TV Edition Anker Nebula Soundbar
- Amazon updates the Fire TV Cube with newer processor and Dolby Vision HDR
- Amazon Fire TV Editions smart TVs are making their way to Europe for the first time
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab and Smart Tab M8 are Android tablets that double as Google Assistant displays
- Google Assistant gets new 'Ambient Mode' for phones and tablets
- The Sonos Move is the portable smart speaker of my dreams
- Android 10 exits beta, and updates are rolling out to Pixels starting today
- Hands-on: The new Galaxy Fold feels tighter, stronger, and just as groundbreaking
Sponsors:
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
