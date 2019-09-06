AC Podcast host emeritus Phil Nickinson joins Daniel Bader and Are Wagoner to chat about the wide swath of products announced this week. There are new sound bars from both Roku and Amazon, new Fire TV models from Amazon, and a smart speaker from Sonos. Lenovo is getting in on the new release action as well with tablets that double as Google Assistant displays.

In the phone realm, Android 10 is rolling out to Pixels and Samsung's Galaxy Fold is coming out for real this time.

