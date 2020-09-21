Courtesy of eagle-eyed twitter users and 9to5Google , we've spotted three listings so far. The UK's BT has the Pixel 4a 5G listed for a sales price of £499. It falls in line with the expected $499 release pricing of the 4a 5G. The listing also says the phone will be available from October 15th, just over two weeks after the launch event. There are no other specs listed on the page and the details drop-down reveals the advertising copy for the regular Pixel 4a .

Google is set to launch new hardware including the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 at an event next week, but some retailers in Europe have already jumped the gun and spilled the metaphorical beans.

Germany's computeruniverse shows off the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G in green and black color options for the former, and black and white for the latter. The devices are priced at €629 and €499 respectively. Finally, there's the UK's morecomputers listing the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G at £615 and £513 respectively. These skew higher just a little bit higher than we'd expect and it's likely the final price would be £599 and £499 when they become official.

Given Google's already confirmed the 4a 5G will cost $499, this leak effectively confirms the Pixel 5 will be priced at a relatively cheap $599 when it launches, with discounts likely to kick the price even lower.

Google's Pixel 5 and 4a 5G are expected to launch next week with broadly similar specs. They'll both be powered by the Snapdragon 765G, both feature 5G and dual cameras, but the 5 will set itself apart with more RAM, a higher refresh rate and a more compact, premium design. As the pricing here shows, Google doesn't want to be a super-high-end smartphone make this time around. It's going for the value smartphone sweet spot, we won't have long to see if it's successful.