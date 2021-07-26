The phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a hole-punch cutout for the 8MP selfie camera, as well as wet hands and glove compatibility. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

HMD Global has announced a new 5G Android phone that is "built to withstand life's rough and tumble." Its rugged credentials include MIL-STD-810H compliance, an IP68 certification, and 1.8m drop protection. Like the best Android phones from Samsung and OnePlus, the Nokia XR20 also comes with the promise of three major Android updates and four years of monthly security updates.

In the camera department, the Nokia XR20 has a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor featuring ZEISS optics and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. It also offers OZO spatial audio and an all-new SpeedWarp mode, which can turn it into an action cam.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,630mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless and 18W fast wired charging support. HMD Global claims the phone delivers up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Some of its other key features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, the Nokia XR20 runs Android 11 out of the box.

All in all, the XR20 is an attractive package with specs that outdoes many of the best rugged Android phones on the market. It has been priced at $550 and will be available to purchase in the U.S. from August 24.