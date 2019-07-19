The first press renders of the Motorola One Action had surfaced last month, revealing a design nearly identical to the Motorola One Vision. Motorola's upcoming Android One smartphone has now been spotted on the Google Play Console and Android Enterprise Recommended devices catalog by the folks over at XDA-developers.

The two listings confirm the Motorola One Action will be very similar to the One Vision in terms of specifications. It will be powered by Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9609 octa-core processor, which is basically an underclocked version of the Exynos 9610 chip that powers Samsung's Galaxy A50. The One Action will have a 6.3-inch display featuring 1080 x 2520 Full HD+ resolution and an extremely tall 21:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the listings confirm the smartphone will come with 4GB of RAM, 128GB storage, NFC support, and Android 9 Pie. The render included in the Google Play Console listing reconfirms the presence of a hole punch for the selfie camera.