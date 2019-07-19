What you need to know
- Motorola One Action has shown up on the Google Play Console and Android Enterprise catalog.
- The listings confirm the smartphone will have an Exynos 9609 chipset and a 21:9 display.
- Apart from the One Action, Motorola is rumored to be working on the One Pro and One Macro Android One smartphones as well.
The first press renders of the Motorola One Action had surfaced last month, revealing a design nearly identical to the Motorola One Vision. Motorola's upcoming Android One smartphone has now been spotted on the Google Play Console and Android Enterprise Recommended devices catalog by the folks over at XDA-developers.
The two listings confirm the Motorola One Action will be very similar to the One Vision in terms of specifications. It will be powered by Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9609 octa-core processor, which is basically an underclocked version of the Exynos 9610 chip that powers Samsung's Galaxy A50. The One Action will have a 6.3-inch display featuring 1080 x 2520 Full HD+ resolution and an extremely tall 21:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the listings confirm the smartphone will come with 4GB of RAM, 128GB storage, NFC support, and Android 9 Pie. The render included in the Google Play Console listing reconfirms the presence of a hole punch for the selfie camera.
Previously leaked press renders of the smartphone had shown that the One Action will have a triple camera configuration on the back, instead of the dual camera setup found on the One Vision. One of the three cameras on the back of the Android One smartphone will be a super wide angle 117-degree snapper with "Action Cam" branding.
Motorola One Action is rumored to use a 12.6MP front-facing camera embedded inside the hole punch on the front, and a 3500mAh battery. It will be available in three color options at launch: Blue, White, and Gold. While there is no word on pricing yet, some sources suggest the One Action will be priced slightly lower than the Motorola One Vision.