What you need to know Weeks before Samsung officially unveils its flagships, nearly everything about them has already leaked.

The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra will come in at 6.2", 6.7", and 6.9", respectively.

While all three phones share broadly similar specs, the S20 Ultra does get a few noteworthy upgrades over the other two in the camera department.

There's a lot of excitement in the Android community these days about Samsung's Galaxy S20 series. So much so, in fact, that I fear not much excitement may be left when the company finally reveals the phones on February 11, especially since we know almost everything there is to know about the phones already. First, there were the leaked renders, which gave us our first glimpse of what Samsung's latest and greatest would look like. These were soon confirmed to be quite accurate via actual hands-on images of the S20+ in the wild. In the backdrop of all this, meanwhile, a flurry of leaks has gradually been outing almost all of the phone's most important features: the 120Hz display, the amount of RAM in each of them, and more. Heck, even the phones' default wallpapers have been leaked at this point. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before As if to put a cap on it all, the phones' entire spec sheet was leaked earlier today (via MySmartPrice). They largely confirm what previous leaks have shown about the shared base specs of each phone: an Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 under the hood, Android 10 with One UI 2.0, 128GB or more of storage, 12+GB of RAM, a 120HZ WQHD+ (3,200 x 1,440p) display, and an IP68 durability rating.