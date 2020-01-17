What you need to know
- Weeks before Samsung officially unveils its flagships, nearly everything about them has already leaked.
- The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra will come in at 6.2", 6.7", and 6.9", respectively.
- While all three phones share broadly similar specs, the S20 Ultra does get a few noteworthy upgrades over the other two in the camera department.
There's a lot of excitement in the Android community these days about Samsung's Galaxy S20 series. So much so, in fact, that I fear not much excitement may be left when the company finally reveals the phones on February 11, especially since we know almost everything there is to know about the phones already.
First, there were the leaked renders, which gave us our first glimpse of what Samsung's latest and greatest would look like. These were soon confirmed to be quite accurate via actual hands-on images of the S20+ in the wild. In the backdrop of all this, meanwhile, a flurry of leaks has gradually been outing almost all of the phone's most important features: the 120Hz display, the amount of RAM in each of them, and more. Heck, even the phones' default wallpapers have been leaked at this point.
As if to put a cap on it all, the phones' entire spec sheet was leaked earlier today (via MySmartPrice). They largely confirm what previous leaks have shown about the shared base specs of each phone: an Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 under the hood, Android 10 with One UI 2.0, 128GB or more of storage, 12+GB of RAM, a 120HZ WQHD+ (3,200 x 1,440p) display, and an IP68 durability rating.
As the phones' sizes grow, there are also small increments to things like battery capacity. The 6.2-inch S20 starts off with a 4,000mAh battery, while its larger siblings come in at 6.7- and 6.9-inches, respectively, with 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh batteries to match.
Where the phones truly differ amongst themselves is in the camera department. The base S20 comes with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary shooter, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera with support for 3X optical zoom. The S20+ comes with mostly the same set of specs, but with the addition of a ToF sensor into the mix. Both phones have a single 10MP front camera nestled within the Infinity-O display.
Where things get really interesting is the S20 Ultra. As its moniker suggests, Samsung is really turning up the volume on this one. It's not only the sole model with a 512GB storage option but it also boasts a gargantuan 108MP main sensor paired with a 48MP telephone lens. It also gets a much higher megapixel count on the front camera (40MP), with a wider range of view than the S20 and S20+. The ultrawide and ToF offerings on the phone are likely to be the same as the S20+, but this one also boasts an impressive 10X optical zoom in its repertoire, seemingly contradicting the report from just earlier today suggesting otherwise.
I guess that's the only little thing we'll to tune into Samsung's Unpacked event to confirm. Because everything else, we seem to know already.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
