Horizon Forbidden West is on the way, and as part of Aloy's new journey, we're cataloging the list of machines in Horizon Forbidden West, new and returning. On Thursday, developer Guerrilla Games shared more insights into three particular new machines that will be showing up in the game.

While the Sunwing was previously mentioned, we've now got names for the giant snake machine and rolling machine that were previously unnamed. They are called, appropriately enough, the Slitherfang and the Rollerback, respectively. You can take a look at these machines in the video below: