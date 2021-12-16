Horizon Forbidden West Slitherfang ImageSource: PlayStation

  • Horizon Forbidden West is an upcoming action-RPG from Guerrilla Games.
  • Guerrilla shared new details on some of the deadly machines that are new to Horizon Forbidden West.
  • Horizon Forbidden West is slated to be available on Feb. 18, 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West is on the way, and as part of Aloy's new journey, we're cataloging the list of machines in Horizon Forbidden West, new and returning. On Thursday, developer Guerrilla Games shared more insights into three particular new machines that will be showing up in the game.

While the Sunwing was previously mentioned, we've now got names for the giant snake machine and rolling machine that were previously unnamed. They are called, appropriately enough, the Slitherfang and the Rollerback, respectively. You can take a look at these machines in the video below:

Horizon Forbidden West is currently scheduled to launch on Feb. 18, 2022 for PS5 and PS4. It's also the last game from Sony offering a free upgrade, so any PS4 players who buy the game can upgrade to the PS5 version for free later on at no extra cost.

The original game is currently available on PS4 and PC, with a 60 FPS patch available for anyone playing the PS4 version on a PS5 console.

