For the first time in what feels like forever, we expect the Miami Dolphins to beat the New England Patriots this weekend. And if history has shown us anything, when these two teams get together in December or January, anything can happen. Adding to that excitement, this is an important game for Miami's playoff chances, so here's how to watch it live.

These are two completely different teams than when we saw the "Miracle in Miami" a few years back. Now, the Patriots (6-7) have the once-MVP Cam Newton at quarterback, while the Dolphins (8-5) look good behind rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa. So while Tom Brady is no longer in New England, history has shown us that the Dolphins, for whatever reason, play great against the Patriots in December.

Surprisingly the Dolphins are a 2-point favorite, which isn't a lot and means anything can happen, but it's better than being a 10-point underdog as they usually are. More importantly, a win by Miami keeps their wildcard playoff chances alive and they'll have to win out the rest of the season. On the other side of the pigskin, if Miami manages to win at home, it'll completely close the door on the Patriots' playoff chances and officially end that dynasty.

Basically, this is a hugely important game for both teams trying desperately to keep the 2020-21 season alive. Keep in mind that the Patriots have a 2% chance of making the playoffs, which would end an 11-year streak. The erratic play out of New England shouldn't make fans feel any better, either. In closing, if there's any coach that can take advantage of a rookie QB and get a win this late in the season, it's Bill Belichick.

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins: Where and when?

Get ready for a beautiful Sunday afternoon game with a temperature of 78-degrees at kickoff, where the Patriots travel to Miami Gardens to face the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The game starts at 1:00pm ET / 10am PT on CBS.

