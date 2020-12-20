For the first time in what feels like forever, we expect the Miami Dolphins to beat the New England Patriots this weekend. And if history has shown us anything, when these two teams get together in December or January, anything can happen. Adding to that excitement, this is an important game for Miami's playoff chances, so here's how to watch it live.
These are two completely different teams than when we saw the "Miracle in Miami" a few years back. Now, the Patriots (6-7) have the once-MVP Cam Newton at quarterback, while the Dolphins (8-5) look good behind rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa. So while Tom Brady is no longer in New England, history has shown us that the Dolphins, for whatever reason, play great against the Patriots in December.
Surprisingly the Dolphins are a 2-point favorite, which isn't a lot and means anything can happen, but it's better than being a 10-point underdog as they usually are. More importantly, a win by Miami keeps their wildcard playoff chances alive and they'll have to win out the rest of the season. On the other side of the pigskin, if Miami manages to win at home, it'll completely close the door on the Patriots' playoff chances and officially end that dynasty.
Basically, this is a hugely important game for both teams trying desperately to keep the 2020-21 season alive. Keep in mind that the Patriots have a 2% chance of making the playoffs, which would end an 11-year streak. The erratic play out of New England shouldn't make fans feel any better, either. In closing, if there's any coach that can take advantage of a rookie QB and get a win this late in the season, it's Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins: Where and when?
Get ready for a beautiful Sunday afternoon game with a temperature of 78-degrees at kickoff, where the Patriots travel to Miami Gardens to face the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The game starts at 1:00pm ET / 10am PT on CBS.
How to Watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins online from outside your country
Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get more information for each region shortly. First, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Dolphins vs Patriots through a different avenue than usual, we can help you out.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can save the day. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or any state so you can watch whatever game you want.
VPNs are super easy to use, plus provide you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as the first choice thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. Use one on nearly any operating system and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you end up, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Pats game this weekend.
How to watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins online in the U.S.
This game takes place on CBS, making it easy for most fans to watch it. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into any CBS All Access app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action. US fans can also use the Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile apps.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers CBS. We love FuboTV because they provide all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial just in time for this critical game.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to nearly every game throughout the entire season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins live in the UK
If you're a Patriots fan that's no longer in the US, you can still easily watch the NFL. Those in the UK can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which any fan will love.
We have bad news though, Sky Sports isn't showing this game and won't show the Dolphins until December 27th. However, you can still watch this Sunday's clash with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to select blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone which shows every scoring play each Sunday. They have previous seasons and Super Bowls on demand, too, so it's still worth it this late into the season.
As a reminder, if you're not home in the UK but don't want to miss the action, you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to live stream the game just like you would if you were home.
How to stream New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins live in Canada
Canadian NFL fans (or Patriots fans) can access the game through the streaming service DAZN. They have an exclusive partnership with the NFL. This streaming service offers exclusive live coverage of the entire regular season.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, which is a great deal, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network, including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. Not bad, right?
How to stream New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins live in Australia
Australian fans have a few options too, in case you're interested. You guys can watch Patriots vs Dolphins on ESPN, as they own the rights in the regions. That said, ESPN only shows select games each week so check your local listing. Quickly access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can check with Foxtel, as they have ESPN on several TV packages.
If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month to go premium. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL, so you can try it before you buy it. Now let's go Tua!
