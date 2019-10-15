What you need to know
- Netgear has come up with a new Orbi dual band Mesh WiFi system.
- The company's latest Orbi Home WiFi system is designed for households with several internet-connected devices and delivers combined speeds of up to 1.2Gbps.
- Netgear's new Orbi Mesh WiFi system is now on sale in the U.S. through authorized partners and other resellers for a starting price of $149.
Netgear is expanding its Orbi family of mesh WiFi network systems with the introduction of new Orbi dual band mesh WiFi system. Designed for medium to large sized homes, the Orbi "whole home" mesh WiFi system consists of one router paired with one or more satellites to eliminate dead zones and ensure you get strong WiFi everywhere.
Featuring a compact and boxy design, the new Orbi WiFi system is claimed to provide combined speeds of up to 1.2Gbps. Thanks to the Orbi app, you can have the whole system set up easily in minutes. Netgear's latest Orbi WiFi system can also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to allow users to manage their home network using voice commands.
Unlike Netgear's flagship Orbi WiFi 6 system, however, the new Orbis do not support the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. Instead, they support the Wi-Fi 802.11ac standard.
You will need to shell out just $149 for a two-pack (RBK12) Orbi Mesh WIFi system, which can cover an area of up to 3,000 sq. ft. A three-pack (RBK13) is available now for $229, while a four-pack (RBK14) featuring one WiFi router and three satellites is listed as "coming soon" on the company's official website.
Orbi Mesh WiFi System (3-pack)
The three-pack Netgear Orbi WiFi system (RBK13) is claimed to cover up to 4,500 sq. ft., making it ideal for large homes. It promises WiFi speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and is compatible with all major ISPs. Thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, you will be able to manage your home network with the help of voice commands.
