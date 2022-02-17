Publisher Fast Travel Games announced today that the musical creation virtual reality title Virtuoso will be releasing for Quest and SteamVR headsets on March 10. The game allows players to create full music tracks entirely in VR.

Virtuoso contains six instruments made to work in VR: Board, Clustr, Empads, Oorgan, Wavemin, and Wharp. Players can use a virtual microphone to record their singing, rapping, or beat-boxing along to the beat. Quick loops can be made with the Looper tool alongside other features to help stay in time and pitch like Tempo Sync and preset scales. It also includes an interactive tutorial, and tracks can be saved and shared with the Virtuoso community.

The announcement trailer below shows off some of the process by recreating the song Parade by Scandinavian dance music duo Tungevaag & Rabaan within the game.