What you need to know
- Virtuoso is a music creation sandbox game with tools and instruments used from within virtual reality.
- Originally launched in 2020 as a Quest Lab App.
- Now coming to the official Quest Store and SteamVR headsets on March 10, 2022.
Publisher Fast Travel Games announced today that the musical creation virtual reality title Virtuoso will be releasing for Quest and SteamVR headsets on March 10. The game allows players to create full music tracks entirely in VR.
Virtuoso contains six instruments made to work in VR: Board, Clustr, Empads, Oorgan, Wavemin, and Wharp. Players can use a virtual microphone to record their singing, rapping, or beat-boxing along to the beat. Quick loops can be made with the Looper tool alongside other features to help stay in time and pitch like Tempo Sync and preset scales. It also includes an interactive tutorial, and tracks can be saved and shared with the Virtuoso community.
The announcement trailer below shows off some of the process by recreating the song Parade by Scandinavian dance music duo Tungevaag & Rabaan within the game.
The game originally launched as a Quest App Lab title in 2020, but that version is no longer supported with the official release coming in March. The App Lab program approves Quest games with less restrictions and a store listing, but can only be accessed through direct links and are not searchable within the store.
Virtuoso will be the first third-party title published by Fast Travel Games' publishing arm, and the company has created some of the best Quest 2 games such as Apex Construct and Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
