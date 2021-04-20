The new Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G processor, which also powers the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max . Both phones sport a large 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centered hole-punch cutout.

After launching its first 'flagship' Moto G last month, Motorola today unveiled two new Moto G phones to challenge the best cheap Android phones on the market.

In the camera department, the Moto G60 has a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Moto G40 Fusion, on the other hand, comes with a 64MP primary sensor. The Moto G60 also offers a more impressive 32MP selfie camera, instead of the 16MP sensor on the Moto G40 Fusion. On the software front, both phones run near-stock Android 11 out of the box and promise enhanced privacy with ThinkShield for mobile.

The Moto G60 will be going on sale in India starting 12 PM on April 27 via Flipkart, while the Moto G40 Fusion is slated to go on sale from May 1. Motorola has priced the Moto G60 at ₹17,999 ($240) in the country, while the Moto G40 Fusion starts at ₹13,999 ($187) for the 4GB/64GB version. The 6GB/128GB storage version of the phone will retail for ₹15,999 ($214).