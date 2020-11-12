Motorola's Moto E7 design and specs revealed in new leak

What you need to know
- Official renders of the upcoming Motorola Moto E7 have surfaced.
- The Moto E7 is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a dual-camera setup on the back.
- It will also feature a 4,000mAh battery and a 5MP selfie camera.
Back in September, Motorola expanded its lineup of entry-level Android phones with the launch of the Moto E7 Plus. Official renders and key specs of the standard Moto E7 have now surfaced, hinting at an imminent launch.
Unsurprisingly, the vanilla Moto E7 isn't going to look very different from the Moto E7 Plus. It has a similar waterdrop notch at the top of the screen and a dual-camera module on the back. Like the Moto E7 Plus, the vanilla model will feature a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. The dual-camera setup at the rear will feature a 48MP main sensor, paired with a 2MP depth sensor.
For selfies, the Moto E7 will have a 5MP sensor housed within the waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. Keeping the lights on will be a 4,000mAh battery. Disappointingly, however, the phone will launch with Android 10 out of the box, and not the latest Android 11. There is no word on when the Moto E7 will be unveiled, but we expect it to quietly go official sometime before the end of the year.
Moto E (2020)
The Moto E (2020) is among the most affordable full-fledged Android phones you can buy right now. It has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 processor, a water-repellent coating, dual rear cameras, and a solid build for the price.
