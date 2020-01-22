Motorola's surprise hit with the revamped Razr may have been a little too unexpected, even for the company's own supply chain managers. Despite promising to open preorders for the Snapdragon 710-powered foldable the day after Christmas and making it available for purchase sometime this month, Motorola unceremoniously delayed the smartphone late last month owing to high demand.

"Since its announcement in November, the new Motorola razr has received unparalleled excitement and interest from consumers. Demand has been high, and as a result, has quickly outgrown supply predictions," it said in a statement back in December.

Thankfully, the company's supply chain has caught up to the phone's explosive demand, and Motorola is ready to talk RAZR preorders once again.

A Verizon exclusive in the U.S., the Motorola RAZR will be available for preorders once again on the carrier's website starting January 26. Ten days later, on February 6, you'll be able to find the clamshell foldable in Verizon's stores. Presumably, that's also when preorders will start hitting curbs.

Those who opted in for the RAZR Early Access program get a bit of a headstart and can pencil in their orders a few early on January 22.

As for the rest of the world, this is all RAZR has to say at this point: "Dates for other markets will be announced locally."

