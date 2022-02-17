When Samsung came out the gate with a large-screened foldable in 2019, Motorola decided to tackle the new form-factor by going back to its roots with the Motorola Razr (2019). It was a visually impressive smartphone that ticked the right nostalgia box, but it was far from perfect. Motorola made some notable improvements with the Razr 5G in 2020 but unfortunately still fell short and failed to compete with Samsung. Now, we look to the Razr 3 to see just how Motorola plans to counter Samsung's foldable assault. Motorola skipped out on launching a new foldable in 2021, but we expect the company to make a comeback for 2022 to challenge some of the best foldable phones from Samsung. There have already been some rumors, and the company has teased a little bit about what we might expect. That said, there's still a lot we don't know, and now that foldables are on their way to becoming more mainstream, here's what we want to see from the Motorola Razr 3. High-end specs (and NFC)

The Motorola Razr 5G was a decent phone, no doubt, but one thing that kept it from truly competing against Samsung's clamshell flip phones was the chipset. It was powered by the Snapdragon 765G, which wasn't a bad chip by any means, but it was a mid-range 5G chip that still fell behind the more powerful 8-series. If Motorola is going to launch a high-end foldable, it needs to include Qualcomm's best chipset, especially if it wants to have any sort of chance against the next Galaxy Z Flip. Motorola can't skimp on the specs this time around. Fortunately, there's some hope. Lenovo's IT manager, Chen Jin, has gone on record saying that the next-generation Razr will come with "more advanced chip computing power." Additionally, sources have given XDA-Developers some insight on what we can expect from the foldable, including up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, NFC support, and most likely UWB. The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is a pretty good indicator that we can probably expect a launch this year. It will also likely have a Full HD+ 120Hz display, so the phone is shaping up to be a true foldable flagship and could give Samsung a run for its money. Better camera(s)

The Motorola Razr 5G has a fairly respectable rear camera; in fact it's not bad. The problem is that there's only one. Compare that to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or even the older Z Flip 5G, and the Razr was clearly beat. You'll find any respectable flagship today outfitted with at least a primary and ultrawide-angle lens and with more premium models throwing in a telephoto for good measure. One camera just isn't appealing on a flagship smartphone, so it would be nice to have multiple focal lengths on the Razr 3 just for added versatility. Additionally, we expect Motorola to outfit the Razr 3 with newer camera lenses. Word on the street is that the Razr will have a 50MP primary sensor, which has been all the rage these days on some of the best Android phones, including the new Galaxy S22 series. We wouldn't be surprised if it were outfitted with Samsung's new ISOCELL sensor, which could prove a nice upgrade over the 48MP sensor on the Razr 5G. The phone may also feature a 13MP ultrawide-angle sensor along with a 32MP selfie camera, so the Razr 3 will be a more formidable phone for people who care about camera specs. Battery and charging

Even for people that really enjoy the Razr 5G, the common complaint about the phone is that it has poor battery life. That's fairly understandable given the form factor — Motorola likely wanted to keep the phone as thin as possible. However, the 2800mAh battery on the Razr 5G is just paltry, even compared to the 3300mAh battery on the Z Flip 3, and that's just not gonna cut it next time. Battery life needs to be on par with what we get from standard smartphones, especially given how much Motorola liked to tout multi-day battery on its mid-range devices. Charging is also another thing. While we might be able to get past subpar battery life, the problem with the Razr 5G is that it only charges at 15W. That's pretty abysmal when plenty of mid-range devices charge at the same or faster speeds. Motorola should increase that to 18W or even 25W if it can, that way it would at least outperform the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on that front. Because let's be honest, no one has time for slow charging. Cheaper price point Samsung has been working hard to bring down the price of its foldable phones to make them more mainstream. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched at $999, which was well below the $1400 price point of the Razr 5G while featuring much more powerful specs. If Motorola wants to truly compete, it needs to not only match but undercut Samsung.

If you can't beat 'em, undercut 'em.

That's not to say the Razr 3 couldn't hold its own because so far, it sounds like we can expect a reasonably impressive phone. However, Samsung just has the marketing power and more mindshare behind it. Motorola is still known for making the best budget Android phones, almost to the point that its flagships are often overlooked. Motorola should play that up by offering a cheaper foldable flagship so that people will think twice about picking up the Z Flip. Better (and more) updates