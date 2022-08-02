The Motorola Razr 2022 launch was canceled at the last minute

What you need to know

Motorola's launch even for the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro was canceled at the last minute.

A Lenovo executive suggests that the phones will still launch, but another date has not been announced.

The Razr 2022 is expected to sport a new design, while the X30 Pro is said to feature a 200MP camera.

Motorola was supposed to have an event today. Motorola was supposed to launch its new Razr 2022 foldable and X30 Pro with a "world's first" camera sensor. However, at the last minute, the event was canceled, and it's not clear why.

Motorola has been teasing the Razr 2022 for some time, as it was to be the company's re-entry into the foldable phone market. The company has already teased its new "modern" design, and the phone was expected to launch with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, possibly making it the most powerful foldable phone on the market, at least until the Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets announced next week.

Additionally, the Motorola X30 Pro was expected to launch with a 200MP camera sensor, making it the first smartphone with such a large resolution. So what happened?

Well, no one knows except Motorola. We reached out to the company to figure out why the launch was canceled, but a spokesperson declined to comment. Meanwhile, a Motorola executive and general manager of the Lenovo Mobile Business Group in China, Chen Jin, posted a message on Weibo (via Android Authority), suggesting that more details are to come:

"I'm sorry to inform you that the moto new product launch scheduled for 7:30 tonight has been canceled for some reason. We still sincerely hope to bring new moto products to everyone, and still be the moto that Chinese users like.

For follow-up related information, please continue to pay attention to the official platforms of moto, thank you."

So while we don't have any answers, it doesn't appear as though the devices themselves were canceled, just that their launch was delayed. This may be due to the growing tensions between the U.S. and China following U.S. House Speaker Nanci Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

It's unfortunate, given the head start Motorola had on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset. Launching the phone a week prior gave Motorola the chance to steal some thunder away from Samsung's best foldable phones and potentially dull the Z Flip 4 launch a bit, particularly given that Motorola could definitely use a hit.

While there's no word yet on a new launch date, hopefully, Motorola doesn't wait too long to bring the devices to market.