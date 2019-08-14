What you need to know
- A new leak claims the upcoming Motorola One Zoom will run on Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 675 processor.
- The mid-range Android smartphone will have Alexa integration as well but will not be part of the Android One program.
- In Europe, the Motorola One Zoom will reportedly be priced at €399 ($446).
A report published by German publication WinFuture.de last week had revealed Motorola's first quad camera smartphone will debut as the Motorola One Zoom. Roland Quandt from WinFuture.de has now shed some more light on the upcoming smartphone's hardware specs.
According to Quandt, the Motorola One Zoom will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, which delivers higher performance compared to the Exynos 9609 chipset powering the Motorola One Vision. The upcoming Motorola One Action will also be powered by the same 10nm Exynos chipset.
Runs Snapdragon 675 (2.0 ghz octacore), 4/128GB UFS storage, has a micro SD slot. 399 Euro.— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 13, 2019
Motorola One Zoom will reportedly be available in Europe in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB UFS storage. The upcoming mid-range smartphone will include a microSD card slot as well for further storage expansion.
As revealed by the previous leak, Motorola One Zoom will have a quad camera setup on the back with an optically stabilized 48MP Quad Bayer sensor. Surprisingly, however, Quandt claims the One Zoom will not be part of the Android One program, despite being a part of Motorola's One series. He also says the phone will have special Alexa integration and a light-up Moto logo on the back.
The Motorola One Zoom is expected to be officially unveiled at IFA 2019 in Berlin next month, along with the One Action and One Macro. In Europe, the One Zoom will be priced at €399 ($446). It will be available in two colors: Black and Purple.
