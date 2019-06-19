What you need to know
- Motorola One Pro will be the company's first smartphone to have four rear cameras.
- It is expected to sport a 6.2-inch display featuring a waterdrop cutout at the top.
- There's no word yet as to when the Motorola One Pro will be made official.
Back in April, CAD renders showing an upcoming Motorola smartphone with quad rear cameras surfaced online. Press renders of the smartphone have now been leaked, giving us a better look at the rear quad-camera setup and revealing three new color options. According to CashKaro, the device will be unveiled as the Motorola One Pro.
The leaked press renders of the Motorola One Pro show a design that looks quite different from the Motorola One Vision that was launched at an event in Brazil last month. While the One Vision comes with a hole-punch display, the Motorola One Pro will have a 6.2-inch display with a waterdrop cutout at the top. Motorola's other upcoming Android One smartphone, the Motorola One Action, will also have a hole punch display similar to the One Vision, as revealed by press renders that were leaked earlier this week.
Needless to say, the biggest selling point of the Motorola One Pro will be the quad-camera setup at the rear, housed inside a rectangular module that also includes the Motorola logo. We do not see any fingerprint sensor on the back, which could mean that the One Pro will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Going by these press renders, the smartphone will be available in black, bronze, and purple color options.
Sadly, there is no word on when the Motorola One Pro will be launched. The same goes for the hardware specifications of the device. Since the device will carry the "Pro" moniker, we can expect it to have a more powerful chipset compared to the Motorola One Vision and One Action, both of which are powered by Samsung's mid-range Exynos 9609 SoC.