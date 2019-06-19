Back in April, CAD renders showing an upcoming Motorola smartphone with quad rear cameras surfaced online. Press renders of the smartphone have now been leaked, giving us a better look at the rear quad-camera setup and revealing three new color options. According to CashKaro, the device will be unveiled as the Motorola One Pro.

The leaked press renders of the Motorola One Pro show a design that looks quite different from the Motorola One Vision that was launched at an event in Brazil last month. While the One Vision comes with a hole-punch display, the Motorola One Pro will have a 6.2-inch display with a waterdrop cutout at the top. Motorola's other upcoming Android One smartphone, the Motorola One Action, will also have a hole punch display similar to the One Vision, as revealed by press renders that were leaked earlier this week.