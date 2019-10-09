Motorola has expanded its Moto One family of smartphones with the introduction of the Motorola One Macro. As its name clearly suggests, the smartphone's headline feature is a dedicated 2MP sensor for macro photography.

According to the company, the 2MP macro camera on the smartphone is capable of focusing as close as 2cm (0.78"). The smartphone also has a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.0 lens and support for Full HD video recording at up to 60fps. For portrait shots, the Motorola One Macro has a 2MP sensor as well.

The latest One series smartphone from Motorola has a 6.2-inch IPS panel with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch at the top, housing an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset with a Mali-G73 MP3 GPU. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh capacity cell with 10W charging support. Motorola says the One Macro can deliver up to 2 days of battery life under normal usage. The phone has a USB Type-C port and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. When it comes to software, the One Macro runs a near stock version of Android 9.0 Pie. However, just like the Motorola One Zoom launched last month, the One Macro is not an Android One smartphone.

The Motorola One Macro will be going on sale in India starting October 12 for ₹9,999 ($141) via Flipkart. It is slated to go on sale in Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. starting later this month.

Best Motorola Phones in 2019

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.