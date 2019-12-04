Motorola today unveiled its latest One series smartphone, the One Hyper. Thanks to a pop-up selfie camera, the One Hyper is unlike any other One series phone from the company, at least in the design department.

The Motorola One Hyper features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, which, thanks to the 32MP pop-up selfie camera, boasts an impressive 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. As expected, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor inside, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Motorola's latest mid-range phone has a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 64MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It offers an AI-powered night mode as well, which should help users capture some decent shots in low-light. As mentioned earlier, the phone has a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, which uses 4-in-1 pixel binning to capture 8MP stills.

Motorola One Hyper's headline feature is its support for 45W "hyper charging", matching flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. The phone packs a 4,000mAh capacity battery, which Motorola claims can provide up to 38 hours of usage on a single charge. When it comes to software, the One Hyper runs on the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box.

The One Hyper will be available for purchase in the U.S. starting today for $399, exclusively via the company's official website in blue, red, and purple colors. Available GSM-unlocked, the phone is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile, but not Verizon and Sprint.