What you need to know
- The Motorola One Hyper is now official.
- It is Motorola's first phone to have a pop-up camera module and a 64MP primary rear camera.
- Its headline feature, however, is support for 45W fast charging.
Motorola today unveiled its latest One series smartphone, the One Hyper. Thanks to a pop-up selfie camera, the One Hyper is unlike any other One series phone from the company, at least in the design department.
The Motorola One Hyper features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, which, thanks to the 32MP pop-up selfie camera, boasts an impressive 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. As expected, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor inside, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
Motorola's latest mid-range phone has a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 64MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It offers an AI-powered night mode as well, which should help users capture some decent shots in low-light. As mentioned earlier, the phone has a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, which uses 4-in-1 pixel binning to capture 8MP stills.
Motorola One Hyper's headline feature is its support for 45W "hyper charging", matching flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. The phone packs a 4,000mAh capacity battery, which Motorola claims can provide up to 38 hours of usage on a single charge. When it comes to software, the One Hyper runs on the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box.
The One Hyper will be available for purchase in the U.S. starting today for $399, exclusively via the company's official website in blue, red, and purple colors. Available GSM-unlocked, the phone is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile, but not Verizon and Sprint.
Motorola One Hyper
Motorola's One Hyper is a camera-focused mid-range phone that offers a 64MP rear camera and 32MP pop-up selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology. It also comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Total Vision display, Snapdragon 675 processor, water resistance, and 45W Hyper Charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Assistant launches on Stadia controller with limitations
One of the hallmark features of Stadia is its access to Google-exclusive features, such as Assistant. Unfortunately, the service launched with the button disabled on the controller — until now, that is.
Is 64GB enough storage for a phone in 2019?
Flagship smartphones, like the Pixel 4 and iPhone 11, still ship with 64GB as the base amount of internal storage. Here in late 2019, is that enough space?
Nubia Red Magic 3S review: Great gaming phone at an unbelievable price
Featuring a 90Hz display and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, the Red Magic 3S is a gaming powerhouse. And it's available officially in the U.S. for just $479.
These cases will help save your Moto One Zoom from accidental disasters
Motorola has finally released the Moto One Zoom with its quad-camera goodness. Now, it would be a travesty if something were to happen to the device and you didn't have a case on it. Luckily, we have found the best cases for you to consider for the One Zoom.