What you need to know
- Motorola's next One series smartphone could be called the Motorola One Hyper.
- It will be the company's first smartphone to feature a notchless, "all-screen" display.
- The Motorola One Hyper will also have a 64MP primary rear camera and a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.
Last month, leaked images showing an unannounced Motorola smartphone had surfaced online, revealing slim bezels and a pop-up selfie camera. Thanks to the folks at XDA Developers, the name of the smartphone has finally been revealed. Motorola's first smartphone with a notch-less display will apparently be called the One Hyper.
While there is no word yet on when the Motorola One Hyper will be launched, the folks at ProAndroid have already got their hands on the phone. The images shared by ProAndroid reveal a slightly different design compared to the other One series phones that the company has launched so far, thanks to the lack of a notch. However, the bezels surrounding the display appear to be slightly on the thicker side when compared to some of the other mid-range phones featuring pop-up selfie cameras.
According to ProAndroid, the Motorola One Hyper will arrive with a 6.39-inch IPS display panel featuring Full HD+ resolution. Similar to the Motorola One Zoom launched at IFA this year, the One Hyper will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The phone will have a dual camera setup at the back, with a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP depth sensor. It will also have a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3,600mAh battery. On the software front, the smartphone is expected to run Android 10 out of the box. However, it remains to be seen if the One Hyper will be part of the Android One program.