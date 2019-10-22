Last month, leaked images showing an unannounced Motorola smartphone had surfaced online, revealing slim bezels and a pop-up selfie camera. Thanks to the folks at XDA Developers, the name of the smartphone has finally been revealed. Motorola's first smartphone with a notch-less display will apparently be called the One Hyper.

While there is no word yet on when the Motorola One Hyper will be launched, the folks at ProAndroid have already got their hands on the phone. The images shared by ProAndroid reveal a slightly different design compared to the other One series phones that the company has launched so far, thanks to the lack of a notch. However, the bezels surrounding the display appear to be slightly on the thicker side when compared to some of the other mid-range phones featuring pop-up selfie cameras.