What you need to know
- The Motorola One Action is now officially available in the U.S. for purchase.
- It features a GoPro-like ultra-wide-angle camera on the back which can shoot horizontal videos even when held vertically.
- You can buy it for $300 (saving $50 on the MSRP) if you pick it up right now from Amazon or B&H Photo.
Pre-orders for the Motorola One Action went live earlier this month, but now the phone is officially available in the U.S. and ready to ship. Right now, you can pick it up for $300 from Amazon or B&H Photo which is $50 off of its retail price. It's also available from Best Buy, but it doesn't include the $50 instant discount.
The Motorola One Action earned its "Action" moniker thanks to its ingenious video camera on the back which shoots ultra-wide landscape videos while in portrait mode. That means that not only will you never have to worry about turning your phone in landscape when taking videos, but with the 117-degree lens, you'll also be able to get everything in view like never before.
The ultra-wide action camera is only one of the three cameras on the back of the Motorola One Action, the other two include a 12MP f/1.8 shooter and a 5MP depth camera.
Under the hood, the Motorola One Action is powered by an Exynos 9609 processor, 4GB of RAM, and includes a 3,500 mAh battery. It also features 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB, ensuring you'll never run out of space while shooting videos with the action cam.
The action camera isn't the only thing that's ultra-wide on this smartphone, as the Motorola One Action is also using a 6.3-inch 21:9 CinemaVision HD+ display to enjoy your videos on. Plus, Motorola kept the bezels to a minimum by using a cutout for the front-facing 12MP camera.
If you'd like to learn more, you can check out our preview of the Motorola One Action over here or pick up one for yourself in either Denim Blue or White.
Android Action Cam
Motorola One Action
Horizontal even when you're vertical.
The new Motorola One Action combines a GoPro-like action camera with an Android One mid-range smartphone. It can shoot horizontal video with its 117-degree ultra-wide angle camera even when held vertically, and it will always be up to date with Android One software support.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
First hands-on image of the Motorola RAZR foldable leaks out
We're finally getting our first real look at Motorola's revival of the RAZR phone and its first foldable phone.
WhatsApp finally adds fingerprint lock to its Android app
WhatsApp introduced fingerprint lock on iOS back in February, and now it has finally brought the feature over to its Android app.
What headphones are you using with the Galaxy Note 10?
The Galaxy Note 10 is the first Note phone to not have a 3.5mm headphone jack — meaning wireless and USB-C headphones are a must. If you own the phone, what headphones/earbuds are you using with it?
These cases will help save your Moto One Zoom from accidental disasters
Motorola has finally released the Moto One Zoom with its quad-camera goodness. Now, it would be a travesty if something were to happen to the device and you didn't have a case on it. Luckily, we have found the best cases for you to consider for the One Zoom.