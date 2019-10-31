Pre-orders for the Motorola One Action went live earlier this month, but now the phone is officially available in the U.S. and ready to ship. Right now, you can pick it up for $300 from Amazon or B&H Photo which is $50 off of its retail price. It's also available from Best Buy, but it doesn't include the $50 instant discount.

The Motorola One Action earned its "Action" moniker thanks to its ingenious video camera on the back which shoots ultra-wide landscape videos while in portrait mode. That means that not only will you never have to worry about turning your phone in landscape when taking videos, but with the 117-degree lens, you'll also be able to get everything in view like never before.

The ultra-wide action camera is only one of the three cameras on the back of the Motorola One Action, the other two include a 12MP f/1.8 shooter and a 5MP depth camera.