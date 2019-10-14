The Motorola One Action is now available for pre-order in the U.S. with units shipping just in time for Halloween on October 31. Aside from being an impressive $349 out-the-door, the Motorola One Action will ship with a free 32GB Deep Indigo color Moto G6 when you pre-order it through Motorola's website through November 3. That's two phones for under $400!

Other retailers, like Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Amazon, will be offering various promotions for the Motorola One Action, too, such as a $50 instant discount. The phone will also be available unlocked in Canada at motorola.ca on October 31. What's so great about the Motorola One Action? Here's the short of it.

Aside from being incredibly affordable, the main draw to the phone is the ultra-wide 117-degree-angle dedicated video camera on back. While this doesn't sound immediately unique, there's actually an incredible feature that's hidden in plain sight: the phone records proper horizontal video when holding the phone in a vertical orientation. That's because Motorola physically rotated the camera sensor 90-degrees to make recording video an easier task. We've got a detailed hands-on preview of the device right here if you want more information.