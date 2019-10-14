What you need to know
- Pre-orders for the Motorola One Action are open now on Motorola.com.
- There are lots of promotions for pre-orders, including a free Moto G6 in some circumstances.
- Record proper horizontal ultra-wide-angle video while holding the phone vertically.
The Motorola One Action is now available for pre-order in the U.S. with units shipping just in time for Halloween on October 31. Aside from being an impressive $349 out-the-door, the Motorola One Action will ship with a free 32GB Deep Indigo color Moto G6 when you pre-order it through Motorola's website through November 3. That's two phones for under $400!
Other retailers, like Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Amazon, will be offering various promotions for the Motorola One Action, too, such as a $50 instant discount. The phone will also be available unlocked in Canada at motorola.ca on October 31. What's so great about the Motorola One Action? Here's the short of it.
Aside from being incredibly affordable, the main draw to the phone is the ultra-wide 117-degree-angle dedicated video camera on back. While this doesn't sound immediately unique, there's actually an incredible feature that's hidden in plain sight: the phone records proper horizontal video when holding the phone in a vertical orientation. That's because Motorola physically rotated the camera sensor 90-degrees to make recording video an easier task. We've got a detailed hands-on preview of the device right here if you want more information.
That means no more obnoxious vertical video that looks atrocious when playing back on a TV or any other device that isn't a smartphone. It also means recording proper video is a lot easier thanks to the fact that you'll be able to do it with a single hand. Since it's ultra-wide, you'll get plenty of action fit into a single frame, and a bevy of aspect ratios will let you make things a little more cinematic at 21:9, or tone that down to fit full-frame on TVs and other smartphones at 18:9 or 16:9.
That dedicated video camera also features giant 2.0-micron size pixels which means better low light performance since the larger pixel can physically take in more light. For reference, the average smartphone features between 1.0 and 1.4-micron size pixels.
The rest of the specs include a very large 3,500mAh battery for all-day battery life, a pair of cameras around back for excellent photography, 128GB of storage for packing in all those action cam videos, and support for up to 512GB microSD cards for additional storage options.
If you are OK with covering up that beautiful gradient design and turning it into a real GoPro replacement, a rugged case is a great option.
Pre-order for BOGO deals!
Motorola One Action
Action cam and phone all-in-one
The Motorola One Action makes handheld action video recording easier than ever thanks to the ability to record proper horizontal videos without having to rotate the phone. Plenty of internal storage, support for removable microSD cards, an all-day battery, and a 21:9 cinematic screen make this an incredible overall package at a great value.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.