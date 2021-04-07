What you need to know
- The Motorola One 5G is now being sold unlocked at several retailers.
- The smartphone was originally exclusive to Verizon and AT&T in the United States.
- Most retailers are offering the device at a discounted price for a limited time.
Motorola makes many of the best cheap Android phones on the market and normally offers something at just about any price point. Lately, the company has been doubling down on its G series smartphones, bringing flagship features to its mid-range devices like the Moto G100. Unfortunately, many of those devices aren't hitting the U.S. anytime soon, but the company is now making it easier to purchase another solid device — the Motorola One 5G.
Starting today, the Motorola One 5G is being offered unlocked in the United States. The device was previously exclusive to AT&T and Verizon when it launched last year, but now, anyone interested in a decent, affordable Android phone will be able to pick one up, regardless of the network they're on. And to sweeten the deal, most retailers are offering the One 5G at a discount, meaning it can be had for just $350.
The Motorola One 5G features a 6.7" CinemaVision FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 48MP quad-camera array on the rear, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 which powered some of the best Android phones last year like the Google Pixel 5. Best of all, it supports both Sub6 and mmWave 5G, so no matter what carrier you're on, you'll be able to take advantage of some of the fastest speeds available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
