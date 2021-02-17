What you need to know
- Google has brought Motorola's newest cheap phones to its Google Fi service.
- These include the Moto G Play, Moto G Power, and Motorola One Ace.
- All three are free for a limited time.
Google today brought over three of Motorola's newest phones, the Moto G Play, Moto G Power, and Motorola One Ace over to its Google Fi service. It's offering them to customers from as low as $4.12 a month or $99 outright and even as low as free with Fi bill credits) for eligible buyers.
Motorola's 2021 budget phones came on the scene just a month ago, and while they didn't manage to impress as a cohort, they are competent phones. The One Ace 5G is a really competent phone, coming with a Snapdragon 750G processor, 6GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, a triple camera setup, and NFC support.
The G Power and G Play are a bit less compelling, with 720p resolutions at display sizes of 6.5 and 6.6-inches respectively, weaker processors, and no NFC for Google Pay. If you're picking up one of these, the Motorola One Ace is the one to get, and 5G support means its future-proofed somewhat. But the low pricing means that you can't write off the other two regardless.
You can check out the Moto G Play, Moto G Power, or Motorola One Ace over at Google FI.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tired of seeing ads on your Samsung phone? Here's how to get rid of them
Samsung's Android phones are amazing — except for how they're riddled with advertisements. Here's how to stop those annoying ads from showing up on your Samsung handset.
In Death: Unchained Season 2 update adds a heavenly number of unlockables
In Death: Unchained just got its Season 2 update for the Oculus Quest and features a ton of new content, unlockables, and even better graphics on the Oculus Quest 2!
How often do you upgrade your smartphone?
It's easy to get excited about new smartphones always being released, but when it comes time to upgrade your current handset, things become a bit tricky.
These are the very best Motorola phones you can buy
Motorola won a legion of new fans when it rebooted its phone line up a few years ago. Things haven't slowed down since then, and this little list right here is a round up of the best that Moto currently has to offer.