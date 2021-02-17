Google today brought over three of Motorola's newest phones, the Moto G Play, Moto G Power, and Motorola One Ace over to its Google Fi service. It's offering them to customers from as low as $4.12 a month or $99 outright and even as low as free with Fi bill credits) for eligible buyers.

Motorola's 2021 budget phones came on the scene just a month ago, and while they didn't manage to impress as a cohort, they are competent phones. The One Ace 5G is a really competent phone, coming with a Snapdragon 750G processor, 6GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, a triple camera setup, and NFC support.

The G Power and G Play are a bit less compelling, with 720p resolutions at display sizes of 6.5 and 6.6-inches respectively, weaker processors, and no NFC for Google Pay. If you're picking up one of these, the Motorola One Ace is the one to get, and 5G support means its future-proofed somewhat. But the low pricing means that you can't write off the other two regardless.

You can check out the Moto G Play, Moto G Power, or Motorola One Ace over at Google FI.