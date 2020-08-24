What you need to know
- Motorola Moto G9 is now official.
- The phone features a Snapdragon 662 chipset and a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main sensor.
- It has been priced at ₹11,499 ($154) in India.
Motorola today quietly unveiled the Moto G9 in India, its first phone under the Moto G9 series. The phone succeeds the Moto G8, which was launched in March this year.
The Moto G9 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch at the top, housing an 8MP selfie camera. Powering the budget-friendly smartphone is an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, which has been paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.
It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a water repellent coating. Like Motorola's other recent phones, the Moto G9 offers a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. On the software front, the Moto G9 runs Android 10 out of the box.
Motorola has priced the Moto G9 at ₹11,499 ($154) in India, putting it head-to-head with the Redmi Note 9. The phone will be going on sale in the country starting August 31 from Flipkart. As for color options, the Moto G9 will be offered in Sapphire Blue and Forest Green.
