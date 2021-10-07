What you need to know Motorola launches the budget-friendly Moto G Pure.

The device features a large 6.5-inch display, a dual-camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Preorders for the $160 Moto G Pure open up on October 14.

While Motorola isn't known to be much of a challenger against many of the best Android phones, the company has a strong presence in the mid-range and budget segments for making ultra-affordable smartphones. That's where the new Moto G Pure comes in. The device features a large, 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with an ultra-wide 20:9 aspect ratio for "an immersive experience." Motorola positions the Moto G Pure as a great device for entertainment, thanks to its 4,000mAh battery which it claims provides two days of usage. It's no Moto G Power (2020), but it should still get the job done.

Hopefully, that battery claim will hold up, as the G Pure only supports 10W charging, so you may be waiting a while to top up the phone. On the rear is a fingerprint sensor along with a dual-camera setup. Unfortunately, only the primary 13MP camera is optical, while the secondary 2MP is a depth sensor for capturing portraits. The Moto G Pure is also capable of FHD 30fps video recording.