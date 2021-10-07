What you need to know
- Motorola launches the budget-friendly Moto G Pure.
- The device features a large 6.5-inch display, a dual-camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.
- Preorders for the $160 Moto G Pure open up on October 14.
While Motorola isn't known to be much of a challenger against many of the best Android phones, the company has a strong presence in the mid-range and budget segments for making ultra-affordable smartphones. That's where the new Moto G Pure comes in.
The device features a large, 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with an ultra-wide 20:9 aspect ratio for "an immersive experience." Motorola positions the Moto G Pure as a great device for entertainment, thanks to its 4,000mAh battery which it claims provides two days of usage. It's no Moto G Power (2020), but it should still get the job done.
Hopefully, that battery claim will hold up, as the G Pure only supports 10W charging, so you may be waiting a while to top up the phone.
On the rear is a fingerprint sensor along with a dual-camera setup. Unfortunately, only the primary 13MP camera is optical, while the secondary 2MP is a depth sensor for capturing portraits. The Moto G Pure is also capable of FHD 30fps video recording.
Powering everything is a MediaTek Helio G25, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. That said, don't expect the device to do too much heavy lifting, but it should manage plenty of basic tasks. It should also be able to handle a splash or two thanks to its IP52 rating.
Of course, at this price point, you can't expect too much from the Moto G Pure. You won't find a high resolution or high-refresh-rate display, there are no ultrawide-angle or telephoto lenses, no 5G connectivity, and there isn't even NFC. Much of this is par-for-the-course for the best Android phones under $200.
You do get relatively "pure" Android 11 with My UX on top, providing the device with some of Motorola's handy customizations and gestures. The phone is also promised one OS update to at least Android 12.
The new Moto G Pure retails for just $160 unlocked and will be available to preorder in the U.S. through retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy starting on October 14. Verizon will be the first carrier to offer the device, followed by T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and other carriers in the coming months. The phone will also be available in Canada in the coming months.
