Motorola is rumored to take the wraps off new Edge 20 series phones later this month. Ahead of their launch, the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro have passed through China's TENAA certification process (via MySmartPrice ). While the XT2143-1 is believed to be the Motorola Edge 20, the XT2153-1 is likely to be the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

As can be seen in the images below, the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro will look nearly identical to one another. The TENAA listings reveal both phones will feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution. They also come with a triple-camera array on the back, although the resolution of the sensors hasn't yet been listed.

According to a specs sheet leaked by Evan Blass recently, the global variant of the Motorola Edge 20 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. The phone's triple camera array will include a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle lens with "macro mode," and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom. It is also tipped to feature a 4,000mAh battery, 32MP selfie camera, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which will take on the best Android phones in the value flagship segment, is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset. It will have a similar triple-lens setup at the rear, but with 5X zoom. Some of the other rumored features of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro include a 4,500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both phones are expected to come equipped with 120Hz displays and run Android 11 out of the box.