There is some good news for U.S. users of the Moto Z3 Play, because the Android 9 Pie update is finally rolling out. Motorola previously published the release notes back in February getting everyone's hopes up, but then still didn't release the update until April, and only for Canadian users.

That left a sour taste in the mouth of users here in the U.S., but hey, better late than never. According to reports by users on the XDA Forums, the update is rolling out to their devices and it includes the May 2019 security patch.

Some of the highlights of the update include navigation gestures, adaptive battery, and a redesigned settings menu. That is only a fraction of the changes and you can check the release notes for the full list.

The news for Z2 Force users is a little bittersweet though. Motorola has rolled out the Android 9 Pie update for the device, but only in Brazil. On the positive side of things, that's a popular location for Motorola to perform soak tests to make sure the software is ready for widespread release.

Unfortunately, if you're outside of Brazil, you won't be seeing the update, and it could be a while before it is released. Especially if the delay between the Canadian and U.S. release of the Pie update for the Z3 Play is anything to go by.

