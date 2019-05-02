We got a good look at the Moto Z4 a few months ago via a leaked render, and a recent leak from Evan Blass shows off the phone from all angles. Motorola's upcoming flagship is set to offer a tiny waterdrop cutout at the top, and it looks like it will also be compatible with the Moto Mod ecosystem.

‏ But the biggest change is the return of the headphone jack. The renders show that the Moto Z4 will feature a 3.5mm jack next to the USB-C charging port at the bottom, a welcome addition for those eyeing the device. The leak also shows that Motorola has moved the speaker to the top of the phone, and the lack of a fingerprint sensor suggests Motorola is going with an in-display module this year.

The phone is rumored to offer a 48MP camera at the back and a 25MP shooter at the front. On the hardware side of things, the latest rumors suggest we'll see a Snapdragon 675 powering the device, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on offer. The phone is slated to make its debut sometime this quarter, so we'll know more about the device shortly.