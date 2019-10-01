At its IFA 2019 press conference in Berlin last month, Motorola unveiled the One Zoom, its first smartphone to feature a quad camera setup at the back and 3x optical zoom support. The company is now expected to soon introduce another new One series smartphone, called the Motorola One Macro. While Motorola is yet to confirm a launch date for the One Macro, a Saudi Arabian online retailer listed the unannounced smartphone on its website earlier today (Via: GSMArena), revealing its design as well as key tech specs.

The Motorola One Macro press render reveals the smartphone will have a waterdrop-shaped cutout at the top of the display, similar to the Motorola One Zoom. At the back, the phone will have a triple camera setup along with a fingerprint sensor embedded within the Motorola logo.

The retailer listing, which has now been removed, also revealed some of the key tech specs of the upcoming Motorola smartphone. Its headline feature, as suggested by its name, will be a 2MP macro camera. In addition to the macro camera, it will also have a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Motorola's upcoming One series smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench as well, running on a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM. When it comes to software, the phone will debut with Android 9 Pie out of the box. However, it remains to be seen if the One Macro will be part of the Android One program. As for the pricing, Motorola One Macro was listed by the Saudi Arabian retailer for SAR 899 ($240).