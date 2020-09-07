Last month, we got our first look at the Moto G9 Plus, courtesy of official renders posted by leaker Evan Blass on Patreon. The upcoming budget phone has now been listed online by Orange Slovakia, revealing some of its key tech specs (via Roland Quandt).

As per the listing, the Moto G9 Plus will have a 6.81-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. The phone will come with a quad-camera setup at the rear, with a 64MP main sensor. Unfortunately, the listing doesn't include any information on the three other sensors. The upcoming G series phone will also include a 5,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. On the software side of things, the Moto G9 Plus will run Android 10 out of the box.