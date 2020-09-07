Moto G9 Plus RenderSource: Orange Slovakia



  • Motorola's upcoming Moto G9 Plus has been listed online by Orange Slovakia.
  • The carrier listing reveals the Moto G9 Plus will feature a 6.81-inch FHD+ display, 4GB of RAM, 64MP camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
  • As per the listing, the phone will be priced at €255 in Slovakia.

Last month, we got our first look at the Moto G9 Plus, courtesy of official renders posted by leaker Evan Blass on Patreon. The upcoming budget phone has now been listed online by Orange Slovakia, revealing some of its key tech specs (via Roland Quandt).

As per the listing, the Moto G9 Plus will have a 6.81-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. The phone will come with a quad-camera setup at the rear, with a 64MP main sensor. Unfortunately, the listing doesn't include any information on the three other sensors. The upcoming G series phone will also include a 5,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. On the software side of things, the Moto G9 Plus will run Android 10 out of the box.

Orange Slovakia Moto G9 Plus SpecsSource: Orange Slovakia

The Orange Slovakia listing also suggests the phone will be priced at €255 ($302) in the country. Even though the carrier hasn't confirmed a specific release date yet, it is likely that the Moto G9 Plus will be formally unveiled very soon.

