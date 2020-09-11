Motorola today quietly unveiled the Moto G9 Plus, its third phone in the Moto G9 series (via XDA Developers). The first phone in the Moto G9 series was launched in India last month as the Moto G9. Soon after its debut in India, the phone was announced in Europe as the Moto G9 Play.

The new Moto G9 Plus has a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for a 16MP selfie camera. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, the same chipset that powers Google's Pixel 4a.

Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The Moto G9 Plus also comes with 4GB of RAM, 128GB storage, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side of things, Motorola's latest budget phone ships with Android 10 out of the box.

The Moto G9 Plus is now available to purchase in Brazil for R$ 2.499 ($470) in Indigo Blue and Rose Gold colors. We expect the phone to make its way to a few other markets across the globe within the next few weeks. However, it remains to be seen if the phone will be heading to the U.S.