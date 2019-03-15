Moto G7 vs. Moto G6: Should you upgrade?

Latest and greatest Moto G7 Still going strong Moto G6 Motorola is fully embracing the cutout with the Moto G7 series, with the phone sporting a waterdrop notch up front. While the exterior hasn't changed all that much from last year, the innards have been overhauled, and the phone is now powered by a Snapdragon 632 chipset. Combine that with the immersive screen and it's a decent budget phone in 2019. $300 at Amazon Pros Great design

Solid build quality

Powerful internals

Works on all four U.S. carriers Cons No NFC

Lack of software updates A year on, the Moto G6 is still a pretty solid phone. The hardware isn't quite the fastest you'll find in this segment, but the arrival of the Moto G7 has discounted the G6 to $200, and at that price you get a lot of value for your money. The one downside is that the phone won't receive any further updates past Pie — it's still running Oreo for that matter. $200 at Amazon Pros Excellent value for money

All-day battery

Works on all four U.S. carriers Cons Still on Oreo

Aging hardware

Motorola is the king of budget phones, and the Moto G7 series comes with a new design aesthetic and more robust internals. But what hasn't changed is the clean software experience, making the Moto G7 one of the best budget phones of the year.

The Moto G7 has better specs and a gorgeous new display

Right off the bat, there are two key changes in the Moto G7 that make it stand out from last year's G6: the screen has significantly thinner bezels thanks to the switch to a 19:9 form factor, and the Snapdragon 632 offers better performance. The changes up front are particularly noteworthy, as the Moto G6 had huge bezels with a fingerprint sensor on the bottom bar.

The Snapdragon 632 chipset offers a step up in performance over the Moto G6 .

The Moto G7 in comparison looks cleaner up front, and the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back, where it now sits under Motorola's iconic batwing logo. The back is still made out of glass, but the frame is now polycarbonate instead of metal. The design at the back hasn't changed all that much from last year, with Motorola focusing its attention on the display.

The internal hardware has picked up a boost in the form of a Snapdragon 632 chipset. The platform has more grunt than the aging Snapdragon 450 on the G6, and you immediately notice better performance in day-to-day tasks. That said, the Adreno 506 is the same GPU used in the Moto G6, and in 2019 it's starting to show its age. You're not going to see issues with lightweight titles, but load up Fortnite or PUBG and you'll notice lag.

Elsewhere, the Moto G7 has the same foundation as the G6. It also has a 3000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard. It also works on all four major U.S. carriers, a key consideration for a phone in this category.

Category Moto G7 Moto G6 Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.2-inch IPS LCD, 2270x1080 (19:9)

Gorilla Glass 3 5.7-inch IPS LCD, 2160x1080 (18:9)

Gorilla Glass 3 Chipset Snapdragon 632

4 x 1.8GHZ Kryo 250 Gold

4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 250 Silver

Adreno 506 Snapdragon 450

8 x 1.0GHz Cortex A53

Adreno 506 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB 64GB MicroSD slot Yes (up to 512GB)

Dedicated slot Yes (up to 256GB)

Dedicated slot Rear camera 1 12MP f/1.8 PDAF 12MP f/1.8 PDAF Rear camera 2 5MP f/2.2 5MP f/2.2 Front camera 8MP f/2.2 8MP f/2.2 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

GPS

FM radio Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

GPS

FM radio Audio 3.5mm jack

Single speaker 3.5mm jack

Single speaker Battery 3000mAh

Non-removable 3000mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C

15W USB-C

15W Water resistance No rating No rating Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 157 x 75.3 x 8mm

172g 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm

167g Colors Ceramic Black, Clear White Silver, Blush, Black, Deep Indigo

Similar software, but updates are still a sore point

Motorola's software story is one that's beset with issues. The skin itself is one of the best around thanks to a clean interface that has thoughtful customizations in the form of Moto Display, but the update situation leaves a lot to be desired.

Motorola doesn't have the best track record when it comes to updates.

Motorola has consistently lagged behind the field when it comes to rolling out platform and security updates, with the Moto G6 still on Oreo. It's unlikely the phone will get any further updates once the Pie build arrives.

As for the Moto G7, you get Pie out of the box, and while Motorola is committing to bi-monthly security updates, its track record doesn't fill me with confidence.

If you purchased the Moto G6 last year, there's little reason to upgrade to the Moto G7. The display has thinner bezels, but the screen quality hasn't changed all that much, and the rest of the updates aren't meaningful enough to warrant a switch. The Moto G6 is still plenty capable in 2019, and you can hold off until next year to see what Motorola has to offer.

Latest and greatest Moto G7 Sexy new design, same great software The Moto G7 offers a great new design at the front, and the tweaks to the internal hardware means you'll get better performance in day-to-day tasks. The software is unchanged from last year, and although the rest of the updates are iterative, it's still a great option for $300. $300 at Amazon

Still going strong Moto G6 90% of the phone for 67% of the price The Moto G6 still has a lot to offer. If anything, it's a smart idea to forgo the Moto G7 and get your hands on the G6 if you're in the market for a new budget phone in 2019. You'll save $100 in the process and get a device that's 90% identical to the Moto G7. $200 at Amazon

