There's something to be said for consistency, and Motorola is extremely that. The Moto G7 lineup includes four phones (though only three are coming to the U.S.), and they are minor but significant updates over their respective predecessors.
At the top of the heap is the Moto G7 Plus, which acts as the company's "budget flagship" for countries like Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and parts of Europe. It bumps the SoC from a Snapdragon 630 to a more powerful Snapdragon 636, and the rear camera to a 16MP shooter with OIS (plus a second sensor for depth), plus stereo speakers and a host of other niceties.
The mainline G7 is also improved over last year, with a Snapdragon 632 the standout upgrade — the G6 had a Snapdragon 450 — and, like its Plus peer, a 6.2-inch display. The Moto G7 Play is also getting a nice boost, with an identical Snapdragon 632 SoC to keep things moving, along with an upgrade to USB-C (and a downgrade to a smaller battery).
Finally, a newcomer enters the ring: the Moto G7 Power, which straddles the G7 Play and G7 in terms of specs but sports a massive 5,000mAh battery. Why? Why not.
Here's everything you need to know about the new Moto G7 series.
|Category
|Moto G7 Play
|Moto G7 Power
|Moto G7
|Moto G7 Plus
|Operating System
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|5.7-inch IPS LCD
1512x720
19:9 aspect ratio
|6.2-inch IPS LCD
1520x720
19:9 aspect ratio
|6.2-inch IPS LCD
2270x1080
19:9 aspect ratio
|6.2-inch IPS LCD
2270x1080
19:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU
|Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU
|Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU
|Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz octa-core
Adreno 509 GPU
|Storage
|32GB
|32GB
|64GB
|64/128GB
|Expandable
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|RAM
|2GB
|3GB
|4GB
|4GB / 6GB
|Rear Camera - Main
|13MP, ƒ/2.0
|12MP, ƒ/2.0
|12MP, ƒ/1.8 Dual Autofocus Pixel
|16MP ƒ/1.7, OIS
|Rear Camera - Secondary
|N/A
|N/A
|5MP (for depth)
|5MP (for depth)
|Video
|1080p @ 30 fps
|1080p @ 30fps
|4K @ 30 fps
|4K @ 30 fps
|Front Camera
|8MP
selfie light
|8MP
|8MP
|12MP
|Connectivity
|802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|3000mAh
|5000mAh
|3200mAh
|3200mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
10W TurboPower charging
|USB-C
10W TurboPower charging
|USB-C
15W TurboPower charging
|USB-C
27W TurboPower charging
|Water resistance
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (rear)
|Fingerprint sensor (rear)
|Fingerprint sensor (rear)
Face unlock
|Fingerprint sensor (rear)
Face unlock
|NFC
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Dimensions
|148.7 x 71.5 x 8.2 mm
|159.4 x 76 x 9.3 mm
|157 x 75.3 x 8 mm
|157 x 75.3 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|151g
|198 g
|172 g
|176 g
|Audio
|Front speaker
|Front speaker
|Front speaker
|Stereo front speakers
|Colors
|Starry Black, Deep Indigo
|Marine Blue
|Ceramic Black, Clear White
|Deep Indigo, Viva Red
|U.S. Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|U.S. Price
|$199
|$249
|$299
|N/A
|European price
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|€299
In terms of carrier availability, here's what Motorola has to say:
The new Moto G7 will be released in the U.S. starting this spring and will be universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com with subsequent availability at Google Fi, Republic Wireless and Ting.
The new Moto G7 Power will be released in the U.S. starting this spring with subsequent availability at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, Cricket Wireless (moto g7supra), Consumer Cellular, Republic Wireless, Ting and Xfinity Mobile, and will be universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com.
The new Moto G7 Play will be released in the U.S. starting this spring with subsequent availability at Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Republic Wireless and Ting, and will be universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com.
The Moto G7 family be available in Canada starting this spring with varying availability at Bell Mobility, Virgin Mobile, Videotron, Rogers, Fido and Freedom Mobile.
