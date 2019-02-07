There's something to be said for consistency, and Motorola is extremely that. The Moto G7 lineup includes four phones (though only three are coming to the U.S.), and they are minor but significant updates over their respective predecessors.

At the top of the heap is the Moto G7 Plus, which acts as the company's "budget flagship" for countries like Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and parts of Europe. It bumps the SoC from a Snapdragon 630 to a more powerful Snapdragon 636, and the rear camera to a 16MP shooter with OIS (plus a second sensor for depth), plus stereo speakers and a host of other niceties.

The mainline G7 is also improved over last year, with a Snapdragon 632 the standout upgrade — the G6 had a Snapdragon 450 — and, like its Plus peer, a 6.2-inch display. The Moto G7 Play is also getting a nice boost, with an identical Snapdragon 632 SoC to keep things moving, along with an upgrade to USB-C (and a downgrade to a smaller battery).

Finally, a newcomer enters the ring: the Moto G7 Power, which straddles the G7 Play and G7 in terms of specs but sports a massive 5,000mAh battery. Why? Why not.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Moto G7 series.

Category Moto G7 Play Moto G7 Power Moto G7 Moto G7 Plus
Operating System Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 5.7-inch IPS LCD
1512x720
19:9 aspect ratio		 6.2-inch IPS LCD
1520x720
19:9 aspect ratio		 6.2-inch IPS LCD
2270x1080
19:9 aspect ratio		 6.2-inch IPS LCD
2270x1080
19:9 aspect ratio
Processor Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU		 Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU		 Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU		 Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz octa-core
Adreno 509 GPU
Storage 32GB 32GB 64GB 64/128GB
Expandable Yes Yes Yes Yes
RAM 2GB 3GB 4GB 4GB / 6GB
Rear Camera - Main 13MP, ƒ/2.0 12MP, ƒ/2.0 12MP, ƒ/1.8 Dual Autofocus Pixel 16MP ƒ/1.7, OIS
Rear Camera - Secondary N/A N/A 5MP (for depth) 5MP (for depth)
Video 1080p @ 30 fps 1080p @ 30fps 4K @ 30 fps 4K @ 30 fps
Front Camera 8MP
selfie light		 8MP 8MP 12MP
Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 4.2		 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 4.2		 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 4.2		 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 3000mAh 5000mAh 3200mAh 3200mAh
Charging USB-C
10W TurboPower charging		 USB-C
10W TurboPower charging		 USB-C
15W TurboPower charging		 USB-C
27W TurboPower charging
Water resistance Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating
Security Fingerprint sensor (rear) Fingerprint sensor (rear) Fingerprint sensor (rear)
Face unlock		 Fingerprint sensor (rear)
Face unlock
NFC No No No Yes
Dimensions 148.7 x 71.5 x 8.2 mm 159.4 x 76 x 9.3 mm 157 x 75.3 x 8 mm 157 x 75.3 x 8.3 mm
Weight 151g 198 g 172 g 176 g
Audio Front speaker Front speaker Front speaker Stereo front speakers
Colors Starry Black, Deep Indigo Marine Blue Ceramic Black, Clear White Deep Indigo, Viva Red
U.S. Availability Yes Yes Yes No
U.S. Price $199 $249 $299 N/A
European price TBD TBD TBD €299

In terms of carrier availability, here's what Motorola has to say:

The new Moto G7 will be released in the U.S. starting this spring and will be universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com with subsequent availability at Google Fi, Republic Wireless and Ting.

The new Moto G7 Power will be released in the U.S. starting this spring with subsequent availability at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, Cricket Wireless (moto g7supra), Consumer Cellular, Republic Wireless, Ting and Xfinity Mobile, and will be universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com.

The new Moto G7 Play will be released in the U.S. starting this spring with subsequent availability at Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Republic Wireless and Ting, and will be universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com.

The Moto G7 family be available in Canada starting this spring with varying availability at Bell Mobility, Virgin Mobile, Videotron, Rogers, Fido and Freedom Mobile.

