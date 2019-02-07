There's something to be said for consistency, and Motorola is extremely that. The Moto G7 lineup includes four phones (though only three are coming to the U.S.), and they are minor but significant updates over their respective predecessors.

At the top of the heap is the Moto G7 Plus, which acts as the company's "budget flagship" for countries like Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and parts of Europe. It bumps the SoC from a Snapdragon 630 to a more powerful Snapdragon 636, and the rear camera to a 16MP shooter with OIS (plus a second sensor for depth), plus stereo speakers and a host of other niceties.

The mainline G7 is also improved over last year, with a Snapdragon 632 the standout upgrade — the G6 had a Snapdragon 450 — and, like its Plus peer, a 6.2-inch display. The Moto G7 Play is also getting a nice boost, with an identical Snapdragon 632 SoC to keep things moving, along with an upgrade to USB-C (and a downgrade to a smaller battery).

Finally, a newcomer enters the ring: the Moto G7 Power, which straddles the G7 Play and G7 in terms of specs but sports a massive 5,000mAh battery. Why? Why not.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Moto G7 series.