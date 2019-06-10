Worth the extra money Nokia 6.1 Supports more carriers Moto G7 Play The Nokia 6.1 isn't the newest phone these days, but it's still one of the best budget options in the U.S. It has a premium design, crisp display, more than capable specs, and even has an NFC chip for Google Pay. The biggest downside is that it only works on AT&T and T-Mobile. $229 at Amazon Pros Sturdy aluminum design

Full HD screen

More RAM

NFC for Google Pay

Guaranteed software updates Cons Larger bezels

Only works on AT&T and T-Mobile networks The Moto G7 Play lacks in some areas compared to the Nokia 6.1, such as its display quality and RAM. It does get a few points for better battery life and its water-repellent nano-coating, but the real win is the fact that it works on any U.S. carrier you want — including Sprint and Verizon! $180 at Amazon Pros Considerably smaller bezels

Up to 40 hours of battery life

Water-repellant nano-coating

Supports all U.S. carriers Cons Plastic design

Software updates remain uncertain

Spec for spec, the Nokia 6.1 is the phone we'd recommend first. It has a higher-quality display, more RAM, a surprisingly premium design, and is much more likely to get software updates down the road. With that said, if you rely on Sprint or Verizon as your carrier, the Moto G7 Play is the default choice.

What the Nokia 6.1 does better

When it comes to the Nokia 6.1 vs. the Moto G7 Play, there are a few things that Nokia does better to earn our overall recommendation between the two.

Nokia 6.1 Moto G7 Play Operating System Android 9 Pie

Android One Android 9 Pie Display 5.5-inch

1920 x 1080

LCD

16:9 5.7-inch

1512 x 720

LCD

19:9 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 RAM 3GB 2GB Storage 32GB

Expandable up to 256GB 32GB

Expandable up to 1TB Rear Camera 16MP

f/2.0

1.0µm

PDAF 13MP

f/2.0

1.12µm

PDAF Front Camera 8MP

f/2.0

1.12µm 8MP

f/2.2

1.12µm Battery 3,000 mAh 3,000 mAh Charging USB-C

18W fast charging USB-C

10W fast charging NFC ✔️ ❌ 3.5mm Headphone Jack ✔️ ✔️ Water Resistance ❌ ✔️

Starting first with its design, the Nokia 6.1 feels considerably more premium. It's made out of 6000 Series aluminum and features a two-tone black and copper aesthetic. It's sleek, sturdy, and feels much more substantial in the hand compared to the Moto G7 Play's plastic construction.

The Nokia 6.1 handily beats the Moto G7 Play when it comes to screen resolution, RAM, and NFC.

The bezels surrounding the Nokia 6.1 are a clear reminder that the phone was released in early 2018, but the actual screen itself is better to look at that the G7 Play's. Both phones use LCD panels, but the Nokia 6.1 has a higher resolution at 1920x1080 for a genuine Full HD experience. The 16:9 aspect ratio does look a little odd by 2019 standards, but it's far from a deal breaker.

Feature-wise, the Nokia 6.1 also benefits from an extra 1GB of RAM and an NFC chip that enables you to use your phone for contactless payments via Google Pay.

Perhaps even more important, the Nokia 6.1 is part of Google's Android One program. This means it's guaranteed to receive software updates and security patches in a timely manner, and when compared to the Moto G7 Play and Motorola's notoriously bad update policy, that's a big win.

Why the Moto G7 Play is still worth considering

All of that should make it pretty clear why we prefer the Nokia 6.1 over the Moto G7 Play, and while that's true, there is one big reason why you should still buy Motorola's option — carrier compatibility.

Where the Nokia 6.1 only supports GSM networks such as AT&T and T-Mobile, the Moto G7 Play works on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. There are a lot of unlocked phones like the Nokia 6.1 that are only compatible with GSM carriers, so it's great that Motorola supports everyone.

The Moto G7 Play also gets some points for its water-repellent nano-coating, fewer bezels surrounding its display, greater expandable storage, and longer battery life thanks to the 720p screen, but if you're on AT&T or T-Mobile, the Nokia 6.1 still offers a more complete package.

