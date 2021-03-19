Earlier this year, Motorola gave some high hopes for its Moto G lineup of smartphones, which are often among the best cheap Android phones, promising devices that will bring flagship chipsets like the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The company is expected to launch the Moto G100 next week as a global version of the Motorola Edge S, but another model in the lineup could also get a launch soon with some flagship features, according to leaked details. XDA-Developers managed to retrieve information about an upcoming Moto G60 that has some impressive specs for a mid-range smartphone.

According to XDA-Developers, the upcoming Moto G60 will release as a midrange smartphone with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with an impressive 120Hz display. This would match the recently launch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, although with an expected Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, so this phone likely won't support 5G. On the other hand, the device will reportedly sport Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL HM2 camera sensor, kicking up Motorola's midrange camera game along with an additional 16MP wide-angle and a 2MP sensor. Other specs include 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage, and a large 6,000mAh battery, making it a noticeable step up from recent devices like the Moto G Power (2021).

Apparently, the Moto G60 will come in a few variants, with other models downgrading to 64MP camera sensors on the back. The selfie camera also gets a downgrade to 16MP, compared to the 32MP selfie camera on the previous higher-end model. The G60 is expected to launch in a few regions like Europe in Latin America, although a release date is unknown. Given the device certification with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the FCC, it could launch sooner rather than later.