What you need to know
- Motorola's Moto G 5G is now official in India.
- The phone made its debut in Europe earlier this month.
- It has been priced at ₹20,999 ($284) in the country.
Motorola today launched the Moto G 5G in India, which happens to be the latest addition to the Lenovo-owned company's lineup of 5G-enabled phones. The phone offers solid specs and is among the best cheap Android phones Motorola has released this year.
The Moto G 5G sports a 6.7-inch Max Vision HDR10 display with FHD+ resolution and a centered hole-punch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera. Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup that features a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging. The phone is also IP52 rated for dust and water resistance and includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the Moto G 5G ships with Android 10 out of the box.
The phone has been priced at a competitive ₹20,999 ($284) in India. It will be available in the country exclusively via Flipkart starting December 7. Customers who purchase the phone using SBI and Axis Bank cards can get 5% cashback, while those of you with HDFC Bank cards can get an instant discount of ₹1,000. The Moto G 5G comes in two colors: Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.
Moto G9
The Moto G9 is a solid budget phone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. The phone has a 48MP triple-camera system on the back and packs a large 5000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging.
