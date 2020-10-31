What you need to know
- A recently leaked photo shows off the Moto G 5G with a Snapdragon 750G SoC.
- This could be one of the first phones to use Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 750G.
- The phone will reportedly have a 6.66-inch display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
A recently leaked photo by Slashleaks has revealed the Moto G 5G, Motorola's next 5G budget phone with Qualcomm's brand-new Snapdragon 750G chipset. This could be one of the first smartphones to carry the Snapdragon 750G SoC, following the likes of Xiaomi and Samsung.
According to XDA-Developers, the Motorola Moto G 5G will have a fairly competitive spec sheet, especially as a budget phone. In addition to the Snapdragon 750G processor, the phone is rumored to have a 6.66-inch display with a 2400x1800 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, as well as a gigantic 5,000 mAh battery.
The phone will also have 3 cameras on the back including a 48MP primary sensor. On the front, there's a minimal hole-punch camera, which is a 16MP sensor.
Interestingly enough, the Moto G 5G will also have a Google Assistant button on the side much like LG's recent devices. However, it seems to be missing on the Verizon-variant intended for the US market.
With all these specs and features in mind, the Moto G 5G seems to be a relatively fully-featured phone. Judging from the leaked photo, it seems to have reduced bezels and a more modern design compared to previous devices in the Moto G series. While it will likely miss out on wireless charging, it doesn't miss out on essentials such as NFC and microSD support.
Although certain details such as the release date and price tag are currently unknown, it's good to see more budget 5G phones coming out of the woodworks. With the ongoing pandemic and economic climate, well-worth budget phones are more imperative than ever before.
