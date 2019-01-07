Two new additions to Moshi's lineup of USB-C headphones were just unveiled at CES today, and they're a must-see for the audiophiles out there: the Mythro C in-ear earphones and the Avanti C on-ear headphones. Known for its premium tech essentials and accessories for everything from Apple and Android to Kindle, Moshi offers classy, stylish tech at an affordable price, and these new releases are no exception.

With companies like Apple and Samsung deciding to remove the standard headphone jack from their devices, it's only a matter of time before you'll own a device that requires you to connect your headphones via the USB-C port. It's likely that you already do, but if not, there are a few benefits to upgrading now. For one, both the Mythro C and Avanti C headphones come equipped with a digital-to-analog audio converter (DAC) that allows for high-resolution audio quality (24-bit/96 kHz). There's a built-in Class G amplifier too. Using the Moshi Audio app, you can customize the sound to your liking.

Choosing between the two depends on your needs. If you're looking for audio on-the-go, the Mythro C earphones would be a great choice with 8mm drivers and their lightweight aluminum body. They even feature an integrated MEMS microphone along with an in-line 4-button remote and Google Assistant support. On the other hand, if listening at home is more your style, the Avanti C headphones could be a better fit. They're on-ear headphones that have a rotatable stainless steel headband and angled vegan leather earcups that are much more comfortable for extended listening periods. They're equipped with high-resolution 40mm drivers and also allow for noise isolation.

For those interested, the Mythro C earphones are available starting today at Moshi for $49.99 in your choice of Gunmetal Gray or Jet Silver, while the Avanti C headphones are set to be released in late February for $200. All Moshi products also come with a three-year warranty.

See at Moshi