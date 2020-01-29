What you need to know
- Mint Mobile has announced a new offer wherein it is offering 3 months of free service to new customers.
- The offer will start at 3:15 PM PST on February 2 and end at 7: 15 PM.
- Existing Mint customers will not be eligible for this promo.
Just ahead of Super Bowl 2020, Mint Mobile has come up with an amazing new promo, offering three free months of service. The limited time offer will be available from 3:15 PM PST on February 2 until around 7:15 PM, which is when the final whistle in the big game will be blown.
As long as you aren't an existing Mint customer, you can avail the offer and get three months of free service. The free plan includes 3GB of 4G LTE data per month, unlimited talk & text, free mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling & text, and a 3-in-1 SIM card kit.
While there are no hidden fees involved, there is a $0.01 temporary payment verification to make sure that your credit card is valid. However, Mint Mobile says the amount will be refunded within five to seven business days. You must also activate your new SIM card within 45 days of purchase. Once your free three months are up, you will have to renew with a 3, 6, or 12-month plan to continue using Mint Mobile services.
When you buy a 12-month plan, you can get 3GB of 4G LTE data each month for just $15 per month. Those of you who require higher data can get 12GB of data per month for $25 by choosing a 12-month plan.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
