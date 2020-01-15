Single-line, multi-month Mint Mobile Two big networks US Mobile Mint Mobile offers a great value to people that are willing to buy mobile phone service in bulk. With three data tiers in 3GB, 8GB, or 12GB packages, Mint Mobile has a plan that should work for the majority of smartphone users powered by the T-Mobile network. From $15/month at Mint Mobile Pros Unlimited talk and text on all plans

Mint Mobile and US Mobile are both excellent values for certain customers. Mint Mobile is great for the average user with unlimited calls, texts, and a reasonable amount of data. Mint Mobile also offers a better experience for people that wish to call international numbers. US Mobile is great for people that don't need to call outside of the U.S. and want to customize their phone plan. US Mobile will also have superior coverage in some areas thanks to the Verizon LTE network. Mint Mobile is a great balance that will work better for the majority of smartphone users.

Taking the train

Mint Mobile is like taking the train instead of driving. It's going to be cheaper because it's tailored to the needs of the many rather than wasting money trying to serve every single customer. You can see this in Mint Mobile's plans, which are divided into three sizes that most people will fit into.

US Mobile is more like taking a car. You can get any size you wish but if you use it more than you expect, the cost can quickly grow. For many people, it will be the right choice (or the only choice) since you can get a plan that only allows for calls and texts up to having unlimited everything. Still, if your usage places you in one of Mint Mobile's plans, you can save some money while giving up nothing.

Mint Mobile US Mobile Network T-Mobile T-Mobile or Verizon Minimum data 3GB None Maximum data 12GB Unlimited Hotspot All plans All data plans

$5 per month for Unlimited International calling Available None Minimum plan term 3 Months 1 Month Maximum plan term 12 months 1 month

The majority of users will fit into a Mint Mobile plan based on usage and will be able to save some money over US Mobile depending on how many months they are prepared to buy. Mint Mobile's greater flexibility in international calling, especially with free calling to Mexico and Canada, will be a great bonus for many.

US Mobile can still be a great value and its $40 unlimited plan is great even when you pay the extra $10 for faster speeds and hotspot data. For an unlimited plan with GSM and Verizon compatibility, it's hard to beat. US Mobile is also going to be able to provide a better fit for lighter users.

Mint's Mobile's packages

Mint Mobile calls the concept of a monthly phone bill into question, offering phone service in chunks of three, six or 12 months with 3GB, 8GB, or 12GB of data. If you check your monthly usage from your last bill, you'll probably fit in one of these plans with some wiggle room.

That being said, if you want to try to save some more money, you can reduce your data usage by taking better advantage of things like public Wi-Fi or downloading videos, music, or podcasts on Wi-Fi before heading out. If you do try this route and find that you still need more data, you can easily upgrade your Mint Mobile plan mid-cycle by paying the difference.

3GB 8GB 12GB 3 months $15 per month ($45 total)

$25 per month renewal ($75 total) $20 per month ($60 total)

$35 per month renewal ($105 total) $25 per month ($75)

$45 per month renewal ($135 total) 6 months $20 per month ($120) $25 per month ($150) $35 per month ($210) 12 months $15 per month ($180) $20 per month ($240) $25 per month ($300)

You can add more high-speed data at a rate of $10 for 1GB or $20 for 3GB if you run out but even if you don't, your data won't get cut off, just slowed down.

Build a custom plan or get it all on US Mobile

With US Mobile you start by choosing whether you want to build a custom plan or go completely unlimited. Unlimited is a simple $40 per month with a hotspot available for $5 more. For $10 more you get hotspot and Ludicrous data speed. This speed upgrade takes you from 5Mbps to whatever the network can provide up to around 150Mbps in ideal conditions.

5Mbps is probably fine for users that stick to social media and messaging, but when it comes to multitasking or downloading large files like games or backup files, you may wish for more.

When you build your custom plan, you start with no data and work up to 8GB at $26 per month. For minutes, you start at $2 for 75 and work your way up one dollar at a time to $8. Texting starts at $1.50 for 50 texts and goes up to unlimited at $6. You can also get unlimited minutes and texts for $10. All of these plans come with hotspot and Ludicrous speed.

If you have more than one unlimited line, you also get a few streaming perks, which are nice additions. If you know you want one of these services it can be a great way to bring down your monthly bills.

Coverage

US Mobile has better coverage than Mint Mobile thanks to leveraging Verizon's LTE network as well as T-Mobile's. Depending on your phone's compatibility and your local coverage, you'll be able to use the network that works best for you but you will need to choose one or the other. In recent years, T-Mobile's network has done quite a bit to catch up to and even surpass other carriers in some areas, so most people should get great service on either network.

Check your phone or search by your zip code on US Mobile's website to determine which network will work best for you. Unfortunately, US Mobile doesn't have a direct map so it might be worth it to ask customer service to check your address as well as the address of some of the places you may go frequently, such as your workplace.

Source: Mint Mobile app

Mint Mobile simply uses T-Mobile's network and for most people, that's good news. Use Mint Mobile's coverage map to determine if you will have coverage where you live and work. You can use the My Places tab on the map to check multiple addresses at once.

Both Mint Mobile and US Mobile offer international roaming, but US Mobile comes out ahead, offering 250MB of free data on its custom plans and 10GB of data with its unlimited plans when you go abroad. You will need an eSIM compatible device for this feature to work properly, however. Additional data can be obtained at rates that vary by country.

Mint Mobile's international data must be paid for individually at different rates depending on the country. Mint Mobile's rates are $0.05 per text, $0.25 per minute, and $0.20 per MB of data in the countries with service. Mexico and Canada have reduced rates at $0.02 per text, $0.06 per minute, and $0.05 per MB of data.

Phone selection

US Mobile's phone selection is pretty weak with mostly outdated and overpriced phones available. If you want to use US Mobile, you should bring your own device. Most phones will work with one of US Mobile's networks, but you can check online to be sure. US Mobile's single distinction is that it does sell a flip phone for those that still prefer a tactile keypad over every other feature.

Mint Mobile's selection is a lot better with newer iPhones as well as Android phones from companies like Samsung and Google. There is also a good selection of cheaper phones at reasonable prices. You can still bring the majority of unlocked phones to Mint Mobile thanks to T-Mobile's GSM network. You can check your phone on Mint Mobile's site.

Which should get?

There is no total victory here. US Mobile is a great value, especially if you are interested in the unlimited plan. Access to both the Verizon and T-Mobile network means that you get great coverage no matter which you choose. If you need more than Mint Mobile's top 12GB plan, US Mobile is a great option. If your usage is more in line with the average user, Mint Mobile should have a plan that works for you and if you're willing to buy six or 12 months at once, you should be able to save a lot of money.

