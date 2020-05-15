Most Memorial Day sales won't be going live until next week, but Marshall is bringing savings to customers a bit early with its latest discount on the flagship Major III Bluetooth headphones. These on-ear wireless headphones regularly sell for $149.99, though right now you can pick up a pair for only $99.99 in your choice of Black, White, or Brown while supplies last. That saves you $50 off their usual cost, and you'll score free shipping at Marshall with the purchase as well.

Marshall's Major II Bluetooth headphones feature aptX codec support for upgraded audio quality and a 30-foot wireless range. The equipped 30mm dynamic drivers have been custom tuned for enhanced bass response, smooth mids and crystal clear highs, while the built-in battery lets you listen for up to 30 hours on a single charge. They take about three hours to recharge fully using the included microUSB cable.

Meanwhile, an integrated multi-directional control knob lets you play, pause, shuffle, and adjust the volume of your music. It even lets you power the headphones on or off. There's a headphone jack so you can use the headphones in wired mode, too. When connected via Bluetooth, these headphones let you take calls hands-free utilizing the built-in microphone. The control knob allows you to wirelessly answer, reject, or end a call without needing to pick up your phone.

With their collapsible design, these headphones are easy to bring along just about anywhere. If you're hoping to keep them powered up for even longer, consider using the included audio cable or remember to pack a portable power bank. This guide to the best power banks under $30 can help you pick one out if you're still in need of one.

Other Memorial Day sales have been going live over the past few days, which you'll find collected in our guide to the best Memorial Day deals.