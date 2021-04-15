Granada will hope they can replicate Man United's away performance in order to overturn an aggregate deficit as they travel to Old Trafford today. Don't miss this Europa League quarter-final second leg clash with our Man United vs Granada live stream guide.

The La Liga side are facing elimination from their very first European competition as they come into today's game 2-0 down following a first-leg home defeat.

Though the Nazaríes saw off stiff competition from Napoli and Molde in order to reach the quarter-finals at the first time of asking, they need a spirited comeback in order to make it any further in the competition.

Away goals from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes in the first leg put Man United firmly in the driving seat going into the second leg, though bookings for Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, and Harry Maguire in the last match leave the team short-staffed due to suspensions.

Since their last meeting, both sides have played one game in their domestic leagues.

United came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Premier League, closing the gap slightly between Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side and local rivals Man City at the top of the table.

That victory extended the Red Devils' winning streak to three games and they welcome Granada to Old Trafford on an eight-game unbeaten home run in all competitions.

Granada also emerged victorious at the weekend with a win at La Liga strugglers Vallodolid. Despite that win, it appears that Europa League qualification is beyond the reach of Diego Martínez's team this season with an eight-point gap to make up with just eight games left to play.

It's all to play for in this UEFA Europa League quarter-final second-leg clash. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the game between Manchester United and Granada with our guide below.

Man United vs Granada: Where and when?

This UEFA Europa League quarter-final first-leg game is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST local time today, April 15. That makes it a 3pm EST / 12pm PST kick-off for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Friday morning.

How to watch Man United vs Granada online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to watch Man United vs Granada live in the UK

The Man United vs Granada match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate channels as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

How to watch Man United vs Granada live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Europa League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Man United vs Granada without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Man United vs Granada live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Man United vs Granada in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Friday morning.

How to watch Man United vs Granada online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Europa League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Man United vs Granada but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

