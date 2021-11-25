Netatmo's Weather Station takes smart home tech beyond just speakers and a camera. This device can show you precise weather for your area with both an indoor and outdoor module included. It even works with Alexa so if you've been updating your home with the best Black Friday smart home deals you're more than likely compatible. It also works with HomeKit if you're an Apple user.

The Weather Station kit also has an indoor sensor that can monitor the air quality inside. You can even add modules for more precise readings throughout your home. Outdoor modules can also be added with an anemometer measuring wind speed and direction and a rain gauge. If you're a gardener or just interested in the weather, these are some very fun tools.

Keep track of your home with Netatmo products up to 20% off

Netatmo Weather Station Indoor Outdoor | 19% off Keep track of the weather outside and the air quality inside with the Netatmo Weather Station. With both an indoor and outdoor module in the box, you can keep track of what's going on with just a single kit. $120.10 at Amazon Additional Module for Netatmo Weather Station | 19% off More information is always better than less. Get more precision with an additional indoor module for your Netatmo weather station to keep track of the quality of your home in more places. $63.99 at Amazon Netatmo Smart Anemometer | 21% off Keep track of wind speed and direction with the Netatmo Smart Anemometer. This compact device works with the Weather Station to provide more accurate weather readings at your house. $72.23 at Amazon Rain & Wind Gauge Mount by Netatmo | 20% OFF Easily mount your rain and wind gauges up high on a pole so you can get accurate weather information. It's also compatible with many other devices thanks to common camera threading. $19.99 at Amazon Security Camera Outdoor by Netatmo | 20% off The Netatmo Camera Outdoor is a 1080p camera with a built-in light that can replace your existing outdoor light. With an SD card for local storage and a Wi-FI connection, you can track what's going on outside with ease. $239.99 at Amazon

The outdoor camera is an interesting product because it doesn't just record but can also light up the subject. This makes the camera a good option to replace an existing outdoor light fixture as well as an all-in-one option for adding some light to another side of the house. It stores footage locally on an SD card so no paid subscription is necessary and you can still view it on your phone.