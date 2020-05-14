Nobody likes vacuuming, which is exactly why, in the year 2019, we have outsourced this laborious task to little robot friends like a Samsung POWERbot robot vacuum. They do the dirty work so we don't have to and for a limited time only you can snag one with up to 40% off at Samsung's site. Regularly, you'd be paying as much as $900 for some of these models, but you can save as much as $250 there right now. Shipping is free across the board.

The most affordable option is the POWERbot R7040 at $279. It usually sells for as much as $500. With this robot vacuum, you'll be able to start it up or schedule its cleaning times even when you're not at home. Using an app on your phone, you can set schedules, control its movement, and more. It's even able to be voice-controlled using Alexa or Google Assistant-based devices.

The Powerbot R7040 is equipped with an onboard camera and various sensors that can create a cleaning path for the vacuum without you having to do anything. Meanwhile, you can access a coverage map on your phone to see where it's cleaned so far. When its battery gets low, it'll automatically return to its docking station to recharge itself. If that happens in the middle of a cleaning session, it'll simply recharge and then get back to the task once powered up.

Other options include the pet-focused POWERbot R7260. It's discounted by $250 and has some advanced features like a brush that automatically detangles and removes pet hair so you don't have to. You can even save as much as $900 if you bundle it with a Wi-Fi-enabled washer or dryer if you happen to be in the market for both.

